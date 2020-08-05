Gus Godinez sounded happy and enthusiastic even though he had just completed his shift as a respiratory therapist at University Hospitals and spent nearly an hour driving home.
In June, he passed state boards to become a licensed respiratory therapist. Last month, he landed his job at UH and he and his wife, Laura, purchased their first home. To top it off, he became a U.S. citizen Friday.
“Sometimes I ask myself, 'Am I dreaming?' ”
It's real, and Laura, an internal medicine resident at UH, calls his accomplishments in the eight years since they first met, “amazing.” Those sentiments were echoed by Diana Dumitru, their aunt. She remembers vividly the day in 1986 she became a citizen and was sad that Gus did not have the same memorable experience due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I was so excited. I remember the whole thing,” she said, adding she was a high school senior the year she became a citizen. “The ceremony was in the rotunda at (Cleveland) City Hall. Mayor (George) Voinovich and Governor (Richard) Celeste were in attendance.”
“They were there welcoming these immigrants who came to the U.S to follow the American Dream. They took time from their schedules to be part of our momentous occasion.”
“Poor Gus is all by himself,” she said. So Dumitri got on Facebook and asked friends to drive by the house Saturday afternoon to help Gus celebrate. Not only did several dozen agree to participate in a car parade, many more asked if they could provide patriotic decorations for the front yard.
Gus, 28, hails from Frontera Comalapa, Mexico. He was interning at a Mexican resort eight years ago as part of his studies toward a degree in management and tourism when he met Laura, who was vacationing with her mom. Part of his job as a tour guide was to talk to guests and encourage them to have fun. “I was very shy so it was a little hard for me,” he said, adding the reason he volunteered to work extra shifts was to better develop his English vocabulary.
On the night he met Laura, he and other tour guides were encouraging guests to dance. He spotted Laura and her mother sitting on a large rug near the open area where the dancing was taking place. Gus asked her mother to dance. She declined and suggested he ask Laura instead.
They spent time together until Laura returned home. They corresponded for two years by letter and email, seeing each other when Laura could get vacation time.
“It was hard,” he said about the long-distance aspect of the relationship. He added, “It was beautiful. It was like Romeo and Juliet.”
Following his graduation in 2014, he came to the United States. He acknowledged it, too, was hard because he felt homesick and felt his English language skills needed to improve. Laura, a longtime Fairview Park resident, was about to enter medical school at Wright State University in Dayton. While waiting for a Social Security card so he could work, he attended classes at Dayton's Sinclair Community College to improve his English.
For the next few years, Gus worked at several restaurants. “I didn't want to be a dishwasher or cook the rest of my life. I researched careers and went to talk with a professional about career choices. I was told I could do anything.”
As a child, he had bronchitis, a respiratory illness that makes it hard to breathe. He said living in a developing nation made it more challenging because they did not have the same access to health care as Americans. He decided to become a respiratory therapist, graduating from Sinclair's program in two years, passing the state boards in June and beginning with UH in July.
Gus said he understands why his citizenship ceremony was canceled. Even Laura was not allowed to attend. He planned to go to Cleveland alone, sign papers and pledge his allegiance in front of a lone immigration officer, he said.
The lack of a ceremony does not eclipse his joy. Gus and Laura planned to celebrate with a small group of family members Friday, enjoying some favorite food and playing board games. He had no idea what the family planned for Saturday. He was already thinking ahead about “the freedom of the country and all the opportunities and support it has to offer new citizens.”
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
