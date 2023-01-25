A new audio system and rubberized gym floor have been added to the Parkview Early Education Center, two of three improvement projects at the building. The third project, a rubberized surface for the toddler playground, will be undertaken later this spring in warmer weather.
The projects have been developing since August when the district first received notification of a$392,000 grant. The cost of the project is $48,361. The money left over will be used toward the pay structures of employees.
“This is a great opportunity for us,” Director of Operations for Fairview Park City Schools Mike Matthews said. “This project will be a self-sustaining entity in our district. This will not be funded or receive any property tax dollars. Local governments are looking at these entities and are helping to provide a vital role. This project will help us in providing for the community and the kids.”
Workers installed the audio system late last year. The gym floor was finished on Monday.
“During Covid, daycare programs suffered from the shutdown and in order to reopen they needed assistance,” Parkview Early Education Center Principal Patricia Moran said. “The Stabilization Grants helped programs to re-establish services to families without increasing rates for childcare. They also provided the opportunity to make improvements that were beneficial for the children and easier to keep sanitized and clean.”
The space will allow for more programming during the day and be considered a safer surface for young children. It will be easier to keep clean and sanitary compared to the old wooden floors.
The sound system will allow larger programs and presentations for students and parents. The audio systems will help students who are hearing impaired. There will be bluetooth headsets that will amplify the sounds, allowing people with hearing impairments to get the sound directly from the microphone.
