Curbside service has become a popular offering among restaurants because of the pandemic. Now seniors on the Westshore have one specifically for them with the help of O’Neill Healthcare’s “Curbside Lunch and Learn” event.
The goal of the hour-long free program is to educate Westshore seniors about issues that affect them while providing a free meal. The organization hosted the inaugural event on July 28 and 29 at its Fairview Park location. There, 84 senior citizens picked up a meal of a sub sandwich, pasta salad, fruit and a slice of cheesecake and a pamphlet called “Reducing Your Fall Risk.”
“There’s so much misleading or false information out there, we wanted to give our community fact-based information that can help improve their lives,” said Director of Marketing Kristen Gillespie. The curbside format was also introduced to give seniors a reason to get out of the house and socialize a little bit with workers at the center while they picked up the food.
The event will be held once a month and will alternate locations among the organization’s Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, North Ridgeville and Lakewood sites. The next event will be at 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 25-27 at 38600 Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.
“This is good for anybody, especially older people. You learn something, see some nice people and have a great meal on top of it,” said North Olmsted resident Rick Kalister, 69, who took home an extra box of food for his 99-year-old mother, Annette.
This was the first event the organization had hosted since March and it served as a continuation of the business’s popular “Lunch and Learn” program. The monthly program brought in speakers for talks about issues concerning seniors, such as health care, selling a home and healthy diets. It would attract more than 40 participants on average.
Those interested in participating first had to RSVP for the event a week before it happened by calling Gillespie. You do not have to be a member of the city it’s happening in to attend. Based on how many people sign up, the event is then split by last name with one group going the first day and the second group going the next.
O’Neill Healthcenter was founded in 1962 by John O’Neill. It specializes in supplemental services that include hospice care, dialysis and therapy disciplines such as physical and speech therapy. Its facilities range from independent living to memory care, to outpatient services.
The event is open to anyone age 55 or older on the Westshore.
“Getting out into the community and teaching our members how to be safe at home is a way to educate people who aren’t in need of our services right this moment, but you never know when someone’s going to have a fall or could need help,” said Fairview Park Administrator Richard O’Neill.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.