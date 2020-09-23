Twelve-hour shifts are a growing trend in law enforcement, and the Fairview Park Police Department is preparing to follow it.
An ordinance was brought to City Council’s Sept. 14 meeting outlining the change in work hours, which will also necessitate restructuring the department’s hierarchy.
In the past, when the department’s daily schedule included three eight-hour shifts, its ranks included one chief, four lieutenants, three sergeants and up to 21 patrol officers. Under the new format, with just two shifts per day, there will be three lieutenants and four sergeants.
Each sergeant will lead a five-member platoon for shifts that will take place from either 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with one lieutenant serving as commanding officer over each shift and the third lieutenant working as the second-in-command to the chief. In a two-week pay period, officers will work four days one week and three the next.
The changes were approved by Chief Erich Upperman and will continue under Paul Shepard – currently a lieutenant – who will take over for Upperman upon his retirement in about two weeks. The police union also gave the go-ahead.
“Typically, with the 12-hour shifts that a lot of other departments do, with our manpower and what our requirements are to be on the road or working at a certain time, it wouldn’t quite work,” Upperman said. “So (the department) came up with a method that worked, and then it was agreed that we’d do a trial period.
“The understanding I gave them was that if it ends up being a permanent thing, you’re doing this knowing that you’re going to lose the higher-ranking spot of one of the lieutenants, but you’ll be gaining a sergeant,” he said. “They were willing to do that. It reduces by one the opportunity to be a lieutenant in your later years, but there’s the same number of supervisory officers overall.”
The shift and staffing changes have been in the works for about a year, as the department has already been on a trial run since early January. Last year, Upperman asked his officers to come up with a plan that would implement 12-hour shifts without increasing costs or leaving the department shorthanded on a given day. The days of an officer working a double shift would be over.
“The guys had really been pushing for 12-hour shifts for the past few years, to the point where some of our guys were actually looking elsewhere,” Upperman said. “What we did is, in order to keep minimum manpower requirements and still allow people to take off without causing overtime, I tasked the biggest proponents to find a solution to a schedule that would work for Fairview Park.”
While the city can expect the same level of police presence throughout a given day, the scheduling changes have additional benefits. Officers will receive a three-day weekend every other week and there will be one less shift change per day.
Upperman noted that working seven days every two weeks means less wear and tear on department vehicles and less travel time.
“One of the biggest (reasons to switch) is that this is what the officers are wanting,” Upperman said. “Almost every department around is going to the twelves. They’re seeing that and wanting to do that, and we don’t want to lose people. Right now, it’s very hard to get people to take the entrance exams and such, and we don’t want to have a situation where our department has what some may consider an adverse situation. We want people to come here.”
