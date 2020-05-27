Barbara Brady got her start in the Fairview Park City Schools in 1984, when she inquired about daycare for one of her four children and was offered a job on the spot as a Pre-K teacher at Coffinberry Early Education Elementary School.
Fast forward 36 years. Brady is looking back on a fulfilling career with the district, with the latter part of her time in Fairview spent as principal of Gilles-Sweet Elementary School. She’s ready to say goodbye to the family and friends she’s made along the way.
“I decided I wanted to spend more time with my family,” she said. “My career has always been extremely important to me. I’ve always taken pride in the family I created at school. Now it’s time for me to get back to my real family, my children and grandchildren and spend time with them.”
Brady started considering retirement in the fall when her mother, who lives in Florida, developed illnesses that required her attention. After some discussion with her husband, Jim, she decided to commit to the idea this year.
She says the one thing she will miss the most is the staff, whom she affectionately refers to as “The Brady Bunch.”
Brady became principal of Gilles-Sweet Elementary School in 2007. She was asked to assemble a faculty equipped to manage the influx of 678 students from Garnett, Parkview and Coffinberry elementaries as they closed down.
Brady’s impact on the school system has been a lasting one for those who worked with her. When asked, Parkview Early Education Center Principal Patricia Moran had trouble picking just one favorite memory.
“Some of my favorite memories of working with her had to be spending time in her office talking. I think I spent 80% of my time in her office to chat and work together,” Moran said. She also loved dressing up with Brady for Halloween and said the first year they did it, they dressed as Tweedledum and Tweedledee.
In August, Matthew Krivak, Gilles-Sweet's associate principal, will step in as principal. Krivak has been working in the district since 2015 and was an elementary school teacher in the Berea City School District for 17 years prior. He studied at the University of Akron, where he earned a bachelor’s and a master’s in education.
“My fondest memory of working with Barb is watching her orchestrate the intricacies of school leadership through her contagious and positive spirit, and her ability to foster and promote collaboration, innovation and inspiration for our students,” he said. “The one thing I’m going to miss the most about working with Barb is her deep and intimate knowledge of the families and community. I have some pretty big shoes to fill.”
In retirement, Brady plans to explore the West with her husband, who works for the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Primarily though, she plans on spending most of her time with her children, Pam, Dana, Joe and her grandchildren.
“I’ve been working since I was 15, so my goal is to not do much of that anymore,” she said, laughing.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.