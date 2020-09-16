If Ohio’s current Level 2 COVID-19 alert level holds or drops over the next two weeks, students in the Fairview Park City School District could see a quicker return to the classroom.
In an email sent to families on Thursday, superintendent Bill Wagner said in-person schooling could begin the week of Sept. 28, so long as viral spread continues to decrease. The district — with about 1,700 students — went with remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year at the end of July due to Cuyahoga County being in a Level 3 alert, described as a period of “very high exposure and spread” of the virus.
In a Level 2 scenario, there is risk of “increased exposure and spread.” From the beginning, the district has used guidance from the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to help form its schedule.
If schools are able to welcome students back in, it will be under a hybrid plan, which would involve a combination of in-person and remote learning. Exact details of the hybrid model weren’t available at presstime.
Regardless of how September plays out, extreme caution will be taken. Remote learning is currently scheduled to continue through Nov. 6.
“If the numbers begin to climb again in either of the next two weeks, we will remain in remote mode and continue to monitor,” Wagner said in the email. “There was a huge spike after Independence Day and there has been a predicted similar spike from the Labor Day weekend. If that is true, we should see the impact within the next two weeks. If not, the numbers should continue to drop and we will attempt to safely return students to the buildings.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.