The city of Fairview Park is working under a tight deadline to spend its $651,456 of federal CARES Act funds, but it has a number of projects in the works.
Cities have until Oct. 15 to have all planned CARES-related COVID-19 improvement projects under contract, with a Dec. 30 deadline to start the work. Funding left unspent has to be returned to Cuyahoga County, which will then return it to the federal government.
Fairview Park, which previously set up a CARES bank account and has already spent around $130,000 of its total, will continue to make improvements to city buildings.
“We want people to feel safe when they’re coming here,” Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “We’re looking to create a safer environment for our residents, our employees and our visitors. These (improvements) are things that not everyone really thought about before.”
Some of the federal funds were used earlier this year to purchase personal protective equipment and items such as laptops, scanners and cell phones so employees could work remotely. New signage and some plexiglass for offices was put up in municipal buildings, and sneeze guards were even installed in City Hall.
“Looking forward, in order to keep things safe for our employees, our visitors, members of the Gemini Center, and our seniors at the senior center, we’re getting some sprayers to assist in applying disinfectant-protective material,” Cooney said.
Three Graco sprayers will soon be purchased from Sherwin Williams for a total of $7,972.85. In addition to the sprayers, which come equipped with two nozzles that deploy high-pressure atomized sanitizing spray for all surfaces, five 5-gallon containers of the disinfectant will be included. One sprayer will be at City Hall, another at the Gemini Center and the third at the senior center.
City Hall will also receive an HVAC upgrade. A $26,000 bid from Walton Hills-based Smith & Oby Co. was approved for duct cleaning and installing air filters that are known to eradicate germs.
Three egress doors, one at city hall, one at the Gemini Center and another at Bain Cabin, will be replaced with models that don’t require touch to be opened. City Hall will also receive new security components along with the new doors, as well as ADA accessibility at the south main entrance. The entire project is expected to cost around $120,000, though bids haven’t been considered yet.
At Bain Cabin, patio doors will be upgraded to help expand the area and promote more social distance for people using it. Some overtime and pay to employees who got sick or had someone sick at home since March will also be covered by CARES money.
All municipal buildings are set to receive water bottle filling stations that will provide a touchless drinking fountain option. Touchless faucets and urinals are under consideration, though there isn’t a timeline or price tag.
“We’re doing everything from sneeze guards to high-tech air filters,” Cooney said. “By putting these things in –some of them simple and some of them complex – we’re going to protect people, keep them healthy and comfortable. At City Hall, everybody’s wearing a mask. Collectively, all these things help in slowing the spread of the virus, which is good.”
