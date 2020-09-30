Sandusky, OH (44870)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning giving way to clouds and a few showers late. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.