When he was a 14-year-old umpire in Port Clinton, Kerry Kemp got the bug.
He knew he wanted to be involved in sports and recreation, and he’s spent the years since making a living out of his passion.
He’s helped run intramural athletics at several universities, spent the past four years as the athletic manager for the city of Middleburg Heights and has continued to be an active referee for collegiate and high school football, baseball and basketball. As of Sept. 8, he is Fairview Park’s recreation director.
Kemp, who finished his duties in Middleburg Heights Sept. 2, takes over for Steven Owens, who was not retained by the city. Kemp was Mayor Patrick Cooney’s top choice out of about 30 applicants.
“I’ve always had my eye set on being a director, moving up in the field of recreation,” said Kemp, who lives in Parma Heights with his wife, Emily, and children, Eliot and Norah. “My goal was to be a director of recreation one day, and then another job came up at (Middleburg Heights), which is where I got my start (with director responsibilities). I moved into that role a few years ago and kind of repainted that goal of being a director one day, and this opportunity came up, and Fairview Park was always a place I’ve kind of had my eye on.”
Kemp pointed out the city’s athletic and recreational facilities, such as the Gemini Center, the expansive Metroparks space and the high school’s football stadium, which is city owned, as the top reasons he’s so excited to get started in Fairview.
“This position opened up and it was a no-brainer,” he said.
As the athletic manager in Middleburg, Kemp essentially served as an assistant to rec director Jeff Minch, overseeing the city’s youth and adult sports programs, as well as the city’s athletic facilities, including numerous baseball and soccer fields and gymnasiums. He also worked on policy decisions and problem solving with Minch.
Prior to moving to Middleburg Kemp, a 2003 graduate of Bowling Green State University, worked in several colleges’ intramural departments, helping to coordinate the sports programs as well as officiate them. He earned his master’s degree in science and sports management from the University of Kentucky and served as a graduate assistant for intramural sports there. From 2005-09 he was coordinator of intramural sports for Keene State College and The Ohio State University. Before moving to Middleburg, he was the assistant director of rec sports for the University of Notre Dame for seven years.
“I was really impressed with his passion for recreation and for sports,” said Cooney, who interviewed Kemp for the position early in the year, but was unable to bring him in sooner due to a COVID-19-induced hiring freeze. “I don’t know if he’s been here two weeks yet, but we’ve talked about some ideas with our parks and the football stadium, and we’re glad to have him on board.”
Kemp’s priorities for now include building on the city’s relationship with the school district, potentially finding additional uses for the football stadium and eventually getting staffing levels in the department to pre-COVID levels. Slowly, facilities have been reopening.
“The pandemic, it’s affected recreation quite a bit, from being able to have youth sports to now, we’re trying to navigate opening up the (Gemini Center) more and more,” Kemp said. “Last week, we started group exercise classes. Next week, we’re looking at opening up our gym.”
“We want to get our staffing levels up to an acceptable level that will make the Gemini Center and our programs flourish again, while navigating the virus and the impact that may have on anything that we do,” he said. “Stepping into the role as a director at this time, while it has its challenges, we can only go up from here.”
Even with his new responsibilities in a new city, Kemp has continued to referee high school football games around the state this fall. In recent weeks he has called games in Perry, Norton and Streetsboro.
“Officiating is a passion of mine, and really how I got my start in recreation,” Kemp said. “I started as a 14-year-old umpire, and that morphed into working park maintenance as a teenager, and it was something I would come back to in the summers in Port Clinton. Since, I’ve been lucky to work at some of the best universities in the nation. I’ve been lucky to have these dream jobs fall into place. And I look at Fairview Park as that next dream job. So far I love it here and look forward to what the future has in store.”
