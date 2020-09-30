Schools in Fairview Park will open Oct. 5 with a hybrid format.
In an email sent to families in the city’s school district Thursday, Superintendent Bill Wagner outlined the plan that will bring in-person classes back a full month ahead of schedule. Under the plan drafted in early August, students would learn virtually for the first nine weeks of the year.
The district had been monitoring weekly COVID-19 reports issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, with the idea that if the county stayed at a Level 2 status, school buildings could open back up. An anticipated spike in cases associated with the Labor Day weekend didn’t materialize as of the most recent county report, providing the opportunity to get students back into classrooms.
“We’re prepared and ready to welcome students back into the buildings,” Wagner said. “We’ve put in a lot of intervention and mitigating strategies that should help our students and our staff remain safe.”
Under the new schedule, Developmental Assistance Program (DAP) Preschool students will return to school for full days Monday through Thursday. Kindergarteners will return for full five-day weeks, but will be split into a half-day morning or afternoon class.
Students in grades one through 12 will use an alternating model for the school week. All students will learn remotely on Mondays, then will attend school during the week according to a pre-assigned group schedule based on last names. The “Scarlet Group” consists of names starting with A-K, and will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The “Gray Group” consists of letters L-Z, and will go to school on Wednesdays and Fridays. Some adjustments could be made to keep classes more balanced and to make sure siblings attend school on the same days.
On remote-learning days, students will still be required to complete assignments and check in with teachers. Attendance will be taken each day.
When students enter Gilles-Sweet Elementary, Mayer Middle School or Fairview High School, they won’t have their temperature taken to avoid traffic jams and delayed class starts. At the Early Education Center (EEC), protocols will remain the same. Parents are asked to conduct a wellness check with their children each morning to identify symptoms such as a high temperature, cough, sore throat, breathing issues, or a loss of smell or taste.
Families who wished to continue remote learning full time were provided a link to sign up. A commitment to remote-only school would last through the end of the first semester, Jan. 29.
More building-specific details were to be sent to families last Friday.
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.