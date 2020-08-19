A Lakewood man accused of fatally shooting his wife’s grandfather in the elder man’s home on Clifton Boulevard remains in jail after a five-hour standoff with police last week.
Domonique Moore, 28, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Dr. Craig Cullen-Terzano, 80, a prison doctor. Moore appeared Thursday in Lakewood Municipal Court and waived his preliminary hearing. His case will be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.
It’s unclear when his first court date will be. If convicted, Moore could be sentenced to life in prison with or without the possibility of parole and a fine of up to $25,000. Prosecutors may also seek the death penalty. He is in the county jail on a $1 million bond.
"Dr. Cullen-Terzano, who spent his entire life serving the needs of others, was tragically murdered by this individual's despicable actions,” said County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in an email Monday. “ We will work to ensure that justice is served on his behalf."
Lakewood detectives are still looking for a motive by Moore, who is married to Cullen-Terzano’s granddaughter, Catherine Moore, 28. She and her husband had been living with Cullen-Terzano at his home in the 14600 block of Clifton Boulevard before the incident.
Catherine’s sister-in-law Raechelle Kuhm called police, saying that Catherine told her through Facebook to do so. Catherine was hiding upstairs in her bedroom with the couple’s 10-year-old daughter. Kuhm told Lakewood dispatchers that the two men were arguing downstairs and that her sister heard loud noises. She also told police Domonique had a gun. Kuhm said during her call to dispatchers that she never knew Domonique to be violent.
“We’re in the preliminary stages of this investigation. We’re going to be contacting family members and neighbors to better understand who Moore was and if he and the victim had any issues,” said Lakewood police Capt. Gary Sprague.
Police discovered Cullen-Terzano outside his home the night of Aug. 12. He died in an ambulance on the scene around 11:15 p.m from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
When police arrived, Moore barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Thursday after the Westshore Enforcement Bureau SWAT team and negotiators persuaded him to come out peacefully, leaving his gun in the house.
On Aug. 13, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about Cullen-Terzano and his work ethic and his 10 years of service to the Correctional Reception Center, a state prison in Orient, Ohio, near Columbus. Every day, he made the four-hour round-trip drive to the prison to help inmates. Cullen-Terzano was also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and earned degrees from UCLA and Harvard.
Cullen-Terzano was involved in St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lakewood. He was also licensed to practice law and medicine in Ohio, according to state records.
“His work ethic and dedication to his job and his people were unparalleled,” DeWine said during his news conference Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and to those that worked with him.”
Cullen-Terzano lived in his home on Clifton Boulevard for more than 40 years, according to information provided by the county.
This is the second murder in two years in the city. Last year, police arrested 56-year-old Gary Taylor for the aggravated murder of his neighbor Daniel Donlan, 70, who was found dead in his Lakewood home in 2018. Donlan is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
