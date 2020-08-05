Westshore seniors weren’t just feeling like a million bucks, they were feeling like a pot of gold! The Rocky River Senior Center hosted an Irish celebration Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the pandemic postponed it in March. About 100 senior citizens listened to music by The New Barleycorn in their cars or from lawn chairs in the center’s parking lot.
