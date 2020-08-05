Westshore seniors weren’t just feeling like a million bucks, they were feeling like a pot of gold! The Rocky River Senior Center hosted an Irish celebration Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the pandemic postponed it in March. About 100 senior citizens listened to music by The New Barleycorn in their cars or from lawn chairs in the center’s parking lot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.