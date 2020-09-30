Bay Village City School District students are learning the importance of inclusion during the pandemic through an initiative called “Start with Hello Week.” Students in grades K-12 took part in a weeklong event last week to promote inclusion and support for those experiencing social isolation. Each day involved different activities, including learning new ways to say hello and making positive posters for other classrooms. The program is part of The Sandy Hook Promise, an organization dedicated to protecting children from gun violence after the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.
Fighting isolation with a simple hello
