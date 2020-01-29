It’s dangerous out there, folks. Societal tensions and polarization are getting worse and, frankly, we may have passed a turning point as an uncivilized civilization. Case in point: an innocent trip to Target at Westgate shopping center.
It was a few days into 2020 and I was excited. We had just brought home our new dog, a 6-pound bundle-of-joy named Penny. My husband and I had to make a quick trip to Target to A: Buy a leash, and B: Stalk my son, who had just started a job there (it is what parents do). My husband and I split up and I was walking down the main aisle, heading toward the pets section. I was walking slow, no cart, almost to the far right side of the aisle. The pet stuff came up sooner than I expected, so I turned pretty quickly, already smiling at the array of pet toys.
Then all hell broke loose behind me.
Apparently, a woman had been pushing a cart behind me. My right-hand turn in front of her had caused her distress, to say the least. She started screaming about how disrespectful I was (she didn’t say “disrespect.” I’m cleaning up her language.) and to pay more attention. Poof! Good mood gone, replaced with my own anger. I hadn’t even seen her in my peripheral vision so I’m guessing she had been pushing her cart fast to pass me on the right when I foiled the move by turning. She never made eye contact, slouching over the handles of the cart and screaming as she moved past me.
I’m not sure how, but I calmed myself down. I took several deep breaths and started apologizing. Of course, I had to run after her as she was screaming epithets at me over her shoulder. But I persisted, apologized and scurried back to the pet section, my euphoria gone for the rest of the evening.
It made me think, though: How unhappy are people these days that they yell at the drop of a hat at total strangers? It also made me realize how lucky I am to have developed my own paths to happiness while still letting the outside world in. My family, my pets and books are my escape hatches.
I saw something over the weekend that makes me think other people are following my path. A recent Gallup poll surprisingly validates my No. 1 escape hatch: public libraries. According to the poll, “visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far. The average 10.5 trips to the library U.S. adults report taking in 2019 exceeds their participation in eight other common leisure activities. Americans attend live music or theatrical events and visit national or historic parks roughly four times a year on average and visit museums and gambling casinos 2.5 times annually. Trips to amusement or theme parks (1.5) and zoos (.9) are the least common activities among this list.”
The only activity on the list that I haven’t done is visit a casino in the last year. And I have to say: Only 10.5 trips to the library in a year? I usually exceed that record by mid-March.
So if you are feeling stressed, take time out to visit a library or museum. May I recommend two authors? J.A. Jance and Camilla Lackberg. GREAT mysteries.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.