Cory Szucs seems to only sit still long enough to drive a bus.
He loves snowboarding, motorcycle riding and long-distance running. What makes that even more impressive is that he enjoys all of those activities with one prosthetic leg. The 31-year-old Fairview Park bachelor lost his left leg on Aug. 24, 2010, while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan. He was driving a truck when it was struck by an improvised explosive device.
Now, he spends his days driving a school bus for K-8 students in the Fairview Park City Schools, a part-time job he began in December.
“I think he is such a great example for kids,” said his boss, Mike Matthews, the district’s director of transportation operations. “There really are no things that are not possible in life if you focus on your abilities, not what’s getting in your way.”
The 2008 Fairview High School graduate began looking for a job with the district last year. His cousin – “I call him my brother” – Darrin Laughlin works for the district and guided him to the bus driving job.
Driving a bus is nothing unusual for Szucs.
“I did this in the Marines,” he said. “The bus is an automatic (transmission).”
Bus drivers with a missing limb are rare, Matthews said. He does not know if there are any others in Ohio.
“He’s a great story in a lot of ways,” Matthews said. “One of the biggest things is he represents a population of kids and adults out there with disabilities. And one of the biggest things I learned years ago is that our job as a school district is to focus on people’s abilities, not their disabilities.”
Szucs remembers the date of the accident because he had it tattooed on his back, but he does not remember what happened. He awoke a week later in a hospital in Germany.
His life was saved by a corpsman who put on a tourniquet.
“He was giving me questions,” Szucs said. “Things like, ‘What’s your name?’ ‘Where are you from?’ He said I answered Fairview.”
Even getting him to the hospital was difficult. As the helicopter was taking him out, it was attacked by Afghan forces.
After being treated in Germany, he was moved to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he began his rehabilitation.
“It was tough,” he said. “I would soak a shirt every day.”
But his attitude kept him going. Instead of a “poor-me” attitude, he was very positive.
“I loved it there,” Szucs said. “People were coming in all of the time. Michael Strahan was there. Angelina Jolie was handing out $1,000 gift cards to Best Buy.”
And there were road races. Szucs met another vet named Rob Jones, a double amputee who ran 31 marathons in 31 days.
While there, he ran a road race with comedian Jon Stewart, an advocate for veterans.
“He’s really a cool guy,” Szucs said. “He was hiding from the cameras. If someone recognized him, he was cool about it. He was making jokes the entire time. I was using a leg they were testing, and it quit working after about 100 yards. So I had to run the rest of the 5 miles with a peg leg. I wasn’t going to be ‘the Marine who quit running with Jon Stewart.’”
Shortly after that, Szucs got in touch through Facebook with John Ruhl, the corpsman who saved him in Afghanistan. The two met at a motorcycle rally about 10 years after the injury.
A charity that helps veterans with building houses and giving them service dogs was having the rally.
“I got in pretty good with the guy that runs the charity,” Szucs said. “I told them I wanted to meet the guy, and he paid to fly (Ruhl) up from Mississippi to Indiana. He put them up in his own house and everything. It was awesome.”
After returning home, Szucs began organizing various charities for veterans. For example, he said he will host a rally for Active Heroes, which is about to be renamed the Warrior Battalion, for the Cleveland area.
That’s typical of him, Matthews said.
“He’s excited to get back to his community that he grew up in,” Matthews said. “It’s just those things alone that make him a highly desirable employee. Your integrity is built when no one’s watching. And that’s him. He doesn’t do it for people to watch him.
“This is the first week he’s been on the bus on his own. And just seeing him drive by and seeing his smile, it does a lot to a person. So we’re thrilled. I wish I could get 25 more like him.”
