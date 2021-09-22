ROCKY RIVER
Four Rocky River High School seniors were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program and seven other seniors were named commended scholars. The four are among approximately 16,000 students across the nation to be named semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. They now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth over $31 million that will be offered in the spring.
The four semifinalists are Samantha Coleman, Liliana Hernandez, Erik Kocinare and Grace Wang. The seven commended scholars are seniors Evan Calderwood, Audrey Eberlein, Jacob Hammarlund, Sophia Murray, Elana Rouse, Michael Somers and Laith Wattar.
