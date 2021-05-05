AVON
The city’s ability to complete three proposed road projects depends on the bid prices contractors submit for each project.
City officials were hoping to repave the entire length of Avon’s portion of Jaycox Road, but an estimated price tag of $1.4 million put the project out of reach for this year, Mayor Bryan Jensen said.
Officials now are looking at repaving just the northern end of the road, from Chester Road to the Avon border with Avon Lake. Jensen said the total length of the project would be approximately 3,700 feet and carry an estimated price tag of $490,000.
After backing off repaving the entire length of Jaycox, roughly 2½ miles, the administration and City Council are looking at other potential projects. Jensen said one street particularly caught city leaders’ attention. He called Chester Road between Jaycox and Nagel “a really rough patch.”
Repaving that stretch of Chester is estimated to cost $300,000.
City Engineer Ryan Cummins said the affected portion of roadway would be about 1,600 feet. He noted that portion of Chester is concrete. The project would grind away the concrete and replace it with black asphalt.
Jensen and legislators also are considering repaving a portion of Nagel Road from Lear industrial Parkway north to roughly the railroad tracks near the Avon/Avon Lake border. Jensen has said repaving would stop somewhat south of the municipal border as that stretch of roadway was improved as work was done to the railway.
The price tag for the Nagel project is estimated at $400,000.
City Council passed resolutions authorizing the administration to go out for bids for all three projects: the north end of Jaycox, along with stretches of Nagel and Chester. Cummins and Jensen said if any or all of the project bids come in with price tags favorable to the city, those projects will be brought back before council for final approval.
Legislators also authorized Jensen to sign a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to complete paving of Detroit Road. Cummins said the work is Phase 2 of the rebuilding of Detroit. He put the city’s portion of Phase 2 at approximately $295,000. Avon is responsible for any overages, but also would receive money back if the work is completed under budget.
Phase 1 was completed in late 2020, Cummins said. Phase 2 will see the repaving of Detroit from approximately 800 feet east of Avon Commons Drive to approximately 400 feet east of Nagel.
The project will not include a portion of Detroit slated to be improved in 2023 as part of ODOT’s plans to rebuild the Detroit and Center roads intersection.
The cost of Phase 2 was estimated at $520,000 by ODOT District 3, Cummins said. The final price estimate will be determined by ODOT’s central office in Columbus. Cummins did not know what that number might be, but he predicted it would rise above the initial estimate.
