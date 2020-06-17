FAIRVIEW PARK
Now that the building has started a phased reopening, staff and patrons will be working together to keep the Gemini Center fitness area clean and safe, said Fairview Park Service and Development Director Mary Kay Costello.
On Monday, residents were allowed to use the second-floor fitness center equipment for the first time since March. The city is going to see what goes well and what needs to be worked on to keep people safe in the center’s pools, gym and multi-purpose area before setting a time for reopening those areas, said Mayor Patrick Cooney. The city hopes to do it later this year, he said.
Meanwhile, staff has taken steps to make sure the fitness area is ready for regular use. “We’ve added a series of cleaning stations with materials ready by the weight and cardio machines to make sure that they are kept clean at all times,” Costello said. “Staff will be monitoring and cleaning equipment on a regular basis. And we’re asking people to take proper precautions to keep themselves safe.”
Like many businesses and other reopened facilities, the Gemini has special hours for high-risk members and people 60 and older. They can use the center from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Those 15 and older can go from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
All the equipment has been spaced out to adhere to proper social-distancing guidelines.
“There’s enough room to have different people there at the same time and enough equipment for people to get a good workout,” Costello said. “We would ask that once people are done working out, they leave so the equipment can be cleaned and other people can use it. We don’t want people sitting on the equipment when they are done and checking their phones for messages.”
Staff is encouraging people to wear masks and come in workout clothes ready to go since showers and locker rooms will not be open, Costello said. It will be up to them if they wear a mask while working out, she said.
City Council President Mike Kilbane is happy to see the Gemini reopening.
“It’s good to get something as widely used as that back up and running,” he said. “There has been interest in getting it back as soon as possible, but the virus has dictated how a lot of things have been done for health reasons.”
Reopening the Gemini in phases is a good idea, he said.
“You want to try and keep people as safe as possible,” Kilbane said. “If you look at some states around us, they’ve got incidents spiking and going up. We want ours to be going down. So, if we do things gradually we can evaluate how it’s going in how we do things.”
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
