City parks provide a number of ways to fill free time, including hiking and playgrounds. But what if someone wants to just sit and read?
That’s what Rocky River High School senior Samantha Lorenc, 18, wondered as she considered Girl Scout projects in her quest for the Gold Award, the equivalent of an Eagle Scout. Her answer came in a flash while on a trip: What about building, installing and supplying four free libraries in Rocky River parks and near its schools?
At the beginning of January, Lorenc and service crews from the city installed little libraries at Martin Park, 3900 Kings Mill Run; Morley Park, at the south end of Jamestown Drive; Elmwood Park, 600 Elmwood Road; and Goldwood Primary School, 21600 Center Ridge Road. As a bonus, she also placed one in front of her house on Erie Road. The goal, Lorenc said, is to provide easy and quick access to reading.
“Our public library is to the north of the city and in the south, there aren’t many bookstores,” she said. “So, I thought that there should be free libraries in parks to make it easier for residents to get to.”
Lorenc, who has lived in Rocky River for five years, worked with Director of Recreation Bob Holub. They discussed who would install them and where and selected each park based on its location and handicap accessibility. Lorenc will check each station bi-weekly and restock as needed with donated books.
A girl scout for 11 years, the project is part of her work in applying to receive the Girl Scouts of the USA’s highest honor, the Gold Award. To receive it, a Scout has to pick an issue within her community that she cares about, research it and find a way to create a measurable impact on the community, according to the organization’s website.
Lorenc came up with the idea in 2018 while on a trip to Iowa where she saw one while doing a research study for Huntington's Disease at the University of Iowa. She was inspired when she saw the library on a street near where she was working.
“I just thought that it would be a great idea to bring back to Rocky River,” she said. “I liked how you could take a book or leave one and bring more education to the community.”
She spent a year and a half organizing an online auction and held a bake sale offering brownies, cookies and herbs picked from her family’s garden. She also organized an online book drive through a Facebook community page and a book driveat her school. The drives resulted in so many books it took up nearly a quarter of her garage, Lorenc said.
“They don’t all fit in my car, let’s put it that way,” she said, laughing.
Lorenc’s mom, Michele Lorenc, said the project was a perfect fit for her daughter.
“She always does things to make the world a better place,” she said. “This project allowed her to have an impact on everyone in the community. Her choosing this project was wonderful.”
In her free time, Lorenc plays tennis for her high school team and works in the school’s Music Department, sewing costumes for the performers. She wants to study graphic design in college and is looking at the University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State University. When she is away The Key Club at Rocky River High School will restock the libraries quarterly.
Lorenc hopes that others will feel inspired by her work and will continue to install libraries throughout the community.
