Bay residents have a new way to reach out to neighbors who might need some extra help maintaining their homes.
The Good Neighbor program, run by Bay Village Community Services, is looking for volunteers interested in helping their neighbors.
“This is almost a phase one of gathering volunteers and interested recipients,” said Leslie Selig, director of community services.
Feedback from residents who need assistance with snow, leaves, minor repairs and even just pulling out the trash cans motivated continuing the program, Selig said.
Most seniors want to stay in Bay Village but are unable to due to a shortage of senior housing or the necessary upkeep of their homes, she said. Knickerbocker Apartments is one of the only senior lifestyle options in Bay Village.
The Snow Angels program that began last year is a piece of the Good Neighbor program, Selig said. This winter, even with little snow accumulation so far, the city connected 35 residents with volunteers who helped shovel or snow blow their driveways.
“Reaching these folks who need the assistance can be the hardest part of this so we’re looking to cast a wider net,” she said.
Mayor Paul Koomar said the feedback has been positive with community and church groups who have reached out to get connected to the program.
“This is just a chance to highlight the abilities of a very caring community and bring people together,” Koomar said. “I think by using awareness and then using community services to connect those who love to volunteer with those who have a need is perfect.”
Selig said another aspect is connecting residents looking to do small projects that will allow them to stay in their homes longer with contractors recommended, or even used, by the city.
“We want to provide education on thinking of different ways to outfit their homes to make them safer and more livable for our residents,” Selig said.
The program falls under the aging-in-place umbrella, she said.
“It’s important to listen to what our residents say or what their needs are,” Selig said. “We wanted to focus on how we can help folks who want to keep enjoying living in Bay Village.”
For more information on the Good Neighbor program, contact Selig at lselig@cityofbayvillage.com or 440-899-3409.
To fill out a request for assistance online visit https://www.cityofbayvillage.com/FormCenter/Community-Services-11/Senior-Home-Assistance-Form-69.
