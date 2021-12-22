Lorain County Commissioner David Moore has again called for the resignation of fellow Republican Commissioner Michelle Hung.
“I don’t think she is going to voluntarily resign,” Moore said in a phone interview last week. “It’s going to be up to any investigations that are going on that will probably determine whether she finishes her term.”
Moore declined to say who is conducting the investigations. Voters elected Moore and Hung in November 2020, giving the Republicans a 2-1 edge on the Board of Commissioners, which oversees taxing, appropriations and budgeting for the county government.
Hung, named board president in January, has been embroiled in controversy since her extramarital affair with a former county official became public in August.
In a lengthy statement released to the media Dec. 15, Hung said she “will be happy to cooperate with all the investigations because there is no truth to Dave’s allegations.”
Moore and Hung have been locked in battle since the affair between Hung and former Lorain County 911 Director Harry Williamson became public after commissioners voted to fire Williamson. Surveillance video showed Hung and Williamson kissing inside a county building.
Moore upped the ante on Dec. 8, accusing Hung of working with Williamson to direct business to Cleveland Communications, Inc. CCI is a Parma firm attempting to gain a contract for providing an L3Harris radio system to a five-community consortium working to improve emergency communications in those communities.
“(There) is so much more at play here than an employer/employee sex scandal,” Moore said.
Moore claimed any lobbying done by Hung to favor CCI violates state law. He talked about a June 14 meeting with Hung and Williamson, claiming during that meeting the pair made a “pressure play” to award a $6.5 million contract to CCI for emergency first responder radio systems.
“I was very troubled and asked a lot of questions,’’ Moore said. He said he eventually walked out of the meeting.
Williams could not be reached for comment.
North Ridgeville, Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield Village and Sheffield Lake are working together to create a shared fire and police radio system. North Ridgeville has so far declined to agree to a contract with CCI, but was expected to adopt the contract this week.
Avon Lake officials took the lead on attempting to establish the communication system. AvonLake Mayor Greg Zilka said he never felt any pressure from Hung to use CCI. He said Avon Lake officials began investigating the issue over two years ago and selected CCI prior to Hung taking county office. Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen and Sheffield Village Mayor John Hunter both made similar comments, stating they never experienced any lobbying from Hung or Williamson to sign a contract with CCI.
Moore said Hung and Williamson made their pitches not to mayors of the five communities, but more to council members in those communities. He specifically mentioned North Ridgeville council members. Ridgeville City Council President Martin DeVries did not respond to requests for comment.
The five departments also were considering creating a Multi Agency Radio Communication System, called MARCS, which is used by much of the state. Moore said he had no interest in debating the worth of a radio system versus an L3Harris arrangement.
“My concerns are based on what I consider to be inappropriate efforts to swing over $6 million in a no-bid contract to one particular small vendor outside of Lorain County,” Moore said.
Hung said those allegations are incorrect. The five communities involved landed a nearly $1 million federal grant to help create the new system.
“I had nothing to do with their application for grant dollars and the radio system they chose,” Hung said in her written statement. “They chose it, not me.”
The money will be split among the five communities and used for the purchase of radios, said North Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese.
Hung further contended Moore did not do his homework regarding the process the five communities used to select a new emergency communication system. The only involvement the county had with the radio system was a vote allowing the consortium to place a repeater on a county radio tower, the highest in the county, Hung said.
“Unfortunately, Commissioner Moore did not understand that our only role in the five-city radio system was just that,” Hung said.
Moore contends lobbying by Hung and Williamson gave CCI an unfair advantage in seeking an agreement with the five communities. He said Hung and Williamson appeared at various local council meetings. Hung called the idea that elected officials could not go out into the public and speak with other officials “ridiculous.”
“During 2021, I have attended meetings with mayors, fire, and police leadership, and I am the president of the 911 review board,” Hung said in the statement. “For Dave to insinuate that there was something improper about me attending meetings regarding the health, safety and welfare of the residents of our community is puzzling and odd to me.”
Moore said Hung and Williamson improperly shared with CCI information, possibly including the cost and capabilities of a MARCS network.
More alleged numerous other improprieties by Hung in his written statement. For example, Moore said in May commissioners voted 3-0 to spend approximately $30,400 to renovate the county 911 center. Moore contends that money was improperly used to renovate Williamson’s office.
Commissioner Matt Lundy did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did CCI owner Alan Close. While Moore has called repeatedly for Hung’s resignation, Lundy has not followed suit.
Besides lobbying for Hung’s resignation, Moore also attempted to introduce a motion removing her as board president.
