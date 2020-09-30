North Olmsted Eagles boys soccer coach Chris Marsh made clear who he wanted this team to embody before the start of a match Sept. 23 against visiting Avon.
If possible, he wanted the Eagles to play like Clubber Lang.
Yes, Marsh’s hope was that his team, a blue-collar bunch that has started to hit its stride in the month of September, would take on the workmanlike approach of the Rocky III character played by Mr. T, just without all of the menacing villainy.
And the mentality seemed to work for the Eagles, who trailed Avon twice but managed to salvage a 2-2 tie in a matchup of Southwestern Conference teams in close contention in the league standings.
“We’re a team that has to bring their lunch pail every single day, and we have to do the work and grit some things out,” Marsh said. “We don’t mind the role of being an underdog...I’m so old that I remember all the Rocky movies. And I told the team I wanted them to go watch Rocky III on Youtube. Just Youtube it and see how mad Mr. T is, and how bad he wants to fight Rocky Balboa. And he doesn’t just want to win the fight, he wants to devour Rocky. And when they do fight, Rocky is like, whoa, what happened?”
Always a dangerous finisher, junior forward Ryan Sanborn scored both North Olmsted (3-1-3, 2-0-3 SWC) goals, and was responsible for three of his team’s four on-target shots. Junior goalie Gannon Graf made eight saves, doing his best to combine with a determined back line to fend off 10 Avon shots on net.
Perennially one of the toughest defensive teams in the area, Avon (4-1-2, 4-0-1 SWC) was strong once again, but was beaten several times by the sheer speed of Sanborn, who blew past the defense for his first goal in the 45th minute. In the 68th, he buried a penalty kick past senior keeper Ryan Poling (two saves) to tie the game at two.
Avon, which took a 1-0 lead in the 11th off a corner kick knocked home by junior Nathaniel Vakos, also led 2-1 in the 48th when senior co-captain Keegan Dawson lofted a goal over the outstretched arms of Graf. But once Sanborn got North Olmsted on the board, the hosts seemed to dig in and start pressing Avon, putting the visiting Eagles in the unusual position of being on their heels.
“The whole game we worked hard on defending, and that was our game plan,” Sanborn said. “We were going to defend, defend, and get our chances and put them away, so (we did that).”
After controlling possession for most of the first half, Avon was met by an increasingly-confident North Olmsted in the second. The two goals allowed were tied for the most Avon had given up all season, and marked the first game in September in which it allowed a single goal. Coming into the match the Eagles were 3-0 for the month, outscoring opponents 14-0.
“Hanging onto salvaging a tie is not something we want to hang our hat on,” Avon coach Chris Dore’ said. “Credit to (North Olmsted). Even being up 1-0 at halftime is not acceptable for us. We should expect more from ourselves...I feel like they outworked us in all aspects of the game today, and hopefully it’s something we can use to our advantage and build on. But I’m not overly thrilled with our overall performance. I’ve seen better from our team.”
In the last 10 minutes, North Olmsted came close to pulling off the upset. Mo Muhamed’s shot off a corner kick in the 74th went just over the crossbar. One minute later, Zach Limpert sent a shot through the teeth of the defense that Poling was able to fall on. In the 79th, Poling came out of net to grab the ball and slipped, nearly giving the approaching Sanborn a wide-open chance. Poling was able to corral the ball at the last second.
“Our game plan going in was we wanted to stay within one goal, then when there was 10 minutes left, we’d really go for it,” Marsh said. “When we scored the second goal, we didn’t stop playing or say, okay, we’re going to defend with 11 guys. We want to try and win the game. But am I happy with the tie? Yeah, the kids played their hearts out.”
Avon, ranked 12th in the state in Division I in the latest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll, will host North Ridgeville today at 7 p.m., while North Olmsted will hit the road to Olmsted Falls for a 7 p.m. start.
