Gunselman’s To Go is coming to Rocky River.
The popular Fairview Park eatery, which was voted as serving Cleveland’s best hamburger in 2018, expects to open its takeout-only location at 21800 Center Ridge Road on March 23.
“We have been blessed with the success of Gunselman’s in Fairview Park,” said David Grace, one of three owners. “With all of the online ordering, Uber, DoorDash, we needed to do something. We have a very small kitchen. The building was built in 1920 and Gunselman’s opened in 1936, so we had to alleviate some of the problems by having some of the orders go to the Rocky River location.”
Orders can still be picked up in Fairview, where the business has been located in the Public House on Lorain Road for 86 years. But the bulk of the takeout orders, which make up about 65% of the restaurant’s orders, will be picked up at the new location with more speed and more efficiency, Grace said.
Besides hamburgers, Gunselman’s will have the same menu at the new location, including meatloaf, chicken paprikash and other homestyle comfort foods.
But don’t look for hand-cut fries. During the pandemic with so many people ordering takeout and not eating at the establishment, Grace said Gunselfman’s changed to premade fries. The reasoning was that the hand-cut fries did not do well in takeout, he said.
“One of the best compliments we received,’ Grace said, “is someone said it was food like your grandmother used to make.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.