Talking even briefly with Avon Lake High School senior Elisabeth Lendal can make one feel somewhat selfish or uncaring. Or maybe at least a little underachieving.
At 17, Elisabeth has racked up an impressive list of charitable activities. For her efforts, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Cleveland Chapter chose Elisabeth for its 2020 Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award.
The association will honor Elisabeth and several winners in other categories during a virtual ceremony Nov. 6, National Philanthropy Day.
Elisabeth began her charitable activities as a high school freshman undertaking her Gold Project for the Girl Scouts of America. The Girl Scouts’ Gold Project is the organization’s highest achievement and Elisabeth was one of the youngest ever to earn it, according to mom Anie Simard-Lendal.
During several years of involvement with Avon Lake’s Community Resource Services, Elisabeth noticed a lack of seasoning available to the nonprofit’s clients. She came to that realization while delivering some of the approximately 4,000 hygiene products she collected during her first fundraising campaign, soliciting $800 in cash as well as products from local businesses.
“That is one thing about this community — they have always been helpful and supportive and generous. I think that needs to be noted,” Elisabeth said.
Her Girl Scout Gold Project became “Spice and More.” Elisabeth organized another fundraising campaign, collecting more than 1,200 spice bottles for the CRS food bank.
Elisabeth never stopped working with CRS. Another venture was putting together 50 birthday boxes, 30 for kids and 20 for adults. The kids’ boxes contained small gifts such as coloring books and everything needed for a birthday party. Adult boxes contained gifts such as Sudoku books and party supplies.
“My parents have always been able to give me a birthday party, but I thought about what about those who aren’t able to have one?” Elisabeth said.
In recognition of her efforts, CRS invited Elisabeth to join its board of directors as the ALHS representative. She is still on the board and is its youngest member.
As a CRS board member, Elisabeth was invited to the organization’s Christmas party last year. She brought along her mom as her “plus one.” Simard-Lendal said most people at the party assumed she, not her daughter, was on the board.
“I kept having to tell them I was the plus one. It was pretty amusing,” Simard-Lendal said.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Elisabeth again shifted her focus to hygiene products, gathering over 450 items in three days to benefit older adults.
Another notable enterprise is a 32-page cookbook containing 26 recipes that can be made with donated food. Recipes came from friends and family. Working with a local company, Elisabeth self published the book after gathering donations to cover the cost.
Elisabeth offered the finished product to 50 charitable organizations in the U.S. and her native Canada. At least 25, including Avon Lake’s CRS, give it to their clients.
Although she now speaks fluent English, Elisabeth spoke French when she moved to the U.S. at about age 10. Her lack of English skills is one reason she joined the Girl Scouts, thinking that would be a good way to learn English as well as about American society in general. She still is a Girl Scout.
In addition to all her charitable activities, Elisabeth is a two-sport athlete at ALHS, captain of the tennis and lacrosse teams. She also works part time as a tennis instructor and at the same business that employs her mother, Lorain’s Ergomat Inc.
Simard-Lendal described the award from the philanthropy group as a total surprise. While she is happy her daughter is getting some recognition, Simard-Lendal believes there may be more important aspects to Elisabeth’s activities.
“She has just grown so much, she has learned so much and she has changed so much with each and every one of her projects,” her mom said. “I think the evolution I have seen in my daughter over the last three years is wonderful.”
Elisabeth was nominated for the philanthropic award because she “is committed to giving back to her community and is a role model for youth who want to make a philanthropic impact in Northeast Ohio,” said Jane Christyson of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, one of the people who nominated her.
The fundraising professionals group normally hands out its annual awards during a banquet bringing together 500 or more people. This year’s virtual ceremony is the result of the pandemic. A bit of disappointment creeps into Elisabeth’s voice when she talks about that situation. Still, she said she is happy and honored to receive the award.
There is no monetary prize given with the award.
Elisabeth wants to attend Southern Methodist University in Texas to study some aspect of community service or charitable work.
“She never would’ve thought about that before this all started,” Simard-Lendal said. “The change in her I really think is the greatest blessing in all of this.”
