A fast growing Sandusky-based medical group is planning a large campus on the former West Pines Driving Range property along Interstate 90 in Avon, the group’s CEO said.
NOMS (Northern Ohio Medical Specialists) paid $4.5 million for the 19.72-acre property about a year ago and is working with medical specialists interested in opening offices in Avon. The project also could include a pharmacy, a bank and maybe a restaurant, said Joshua Frederick, the CEO of Northern Ohio Medical Specialists.
NOMS is expanding east into the Lorain County and Cleveland markets, Frederick said.
“We’re planning a large campus for the Avon property,” Frederick said. “We’re growing like crazy, and we see this as an opportunity to collaborate our group with Lorain County and the Cleveland market. There’s not a lot of outpatient facilities between Cleveland and Sandusky, and our goal is to have a large outpatient facility in Avon.”
Frederick said it was too early to tell how many surgeons or doctors would come on board or how many jobs the project could create.
“We’ve had a lot of interest from surgeons and doctors wanting to open their practices here,” Frederick said. “We expect to see a large increase in providers once we get these facilities and offices in place.”
That comes as exciting news to Avon.
“We haven’t heard from the developer in a while, but the last I knew, he was looking for someone to partner with on an office park development,” Mayor Bryan Jensen said. “I haven’t heard anything different.”
Early on, the city said a medical facility could be a good fit for that area because Cleveland Clinic’s Avon Hospital is just north of where NOMS plans to develop.
Sandusky-based Chester Road Development, LLC, which oversees property for Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, purchased the property at 34455 Chester Road in April 2019. The property, which is between Jaycox and Nagel roads, was owned by Northern Ohio Hall of Fame PGA member Bob Barto, who now lives in Florida.
“There’s no rush at this time,” Frederick said of the Avon project. “We like to do things right, and we’re open to ideas in who could be interested in being a part of it.
Besides Sandusky, NOMS also has a campus in Sheffield Village, and two months ago, acquired a 46,000-square-foot building in Amherst. NOMS also is planning a 12,000-square-foot outpatient-based facility on Center Ridge Road in Westlake, Frederick said.
The former West Pines Driving Range is one of the last large vacant tracts of land on Chester, which not too long ago was nearly all open space. Today, that corridor on the north side of I-90 is lined with commercial development – including the Duluth Trading Co., Main Event Entertainment, Cabela’s and the Ashley Homestore. Pettiti’s Florist is the property to the east of the former West Pines Driving Range.
The former driving range property is zoned C-4 (general commercial) with an 0-2 overlay (office space).
“I told them when they were ready to develop, to submit their plans to the city,” said Pam Fechter, planning coordinator for Avon. “We’re looking forward to working with them.”
