AVON
To follow what’s happening in Avon, some people turn to Facebook.
But do a search for “Avon” on the social media platform and you’re faced with deciding which page to check. There are at least five focused on Avon. And your choice depends on whether you’re looking for news about the city or a parody of it.
Avon in the Know was the first voice for information about the city of more than 23,000 when it launched in July 2014.
About a year later, the city launched its City of Avon Ohio Facebook page on April 6, 2015, boasting itself as the “official page” for information about the city. Then a few months later, august of the same year, came Avon I Don’t Know (AIDK).
“We wanted this to be a light-hearted thing,” said Jodie Beveridge, administrator of the closed-group Facebook page Avon I Don’t Know with her husband, Jim.
“It’s all goofy stuff that makes people laugh,” Jim Beveridge said. “It’s more of a ‘get to know your neighbors,’ kind of thing. Just have fun and be happy.”
I Love Avon Ohio followed in June 2018. And then this past fall, Avon In-Between The Know and I Don’t Know appeared and disappeared.
They all are different but retain a common thread of information and comments about Avon, serious or humorous. Most pages also require that prospective members have some connection to Avon.
The City of Avon, Ohio Facebook page boasts that it’s “The official page of the City of Avon, Ohio. Join us to learn more about what’s going on inside our community from events to news and everything in between.”
Avon in the Know leads the way with 9,641 members, while the city’s page has 4,809 followers. Avon I Don’t Know has 3,429 members and I Love Avon, Ohio, has 2,500 members.
Avon In-Between The Know and I Don’t Know has 78 members.
Jim Beveridge launched Avon I Don’t Know because he couldn’t join Avon in the Know after multiple attempts. He said administrator Tracie Vanuch told him that Jim Beveridge already WAS a member of Avon in the Know. But the Avon Jim Beveridge, who is a news producer for WOIO (Cleveland 19 News), said the other Jim Beveridge is a landscaper from Rocky River.
AIDK has taken on a life of its own, and the celebrity-like couple who started the page that’s distinctly different from Avon in the Know, now has a cult following of light-hearted folks. They often jokingly wonder when Avon is going to get a Chick-Fil-A restaurant, where the next traffic roundabout is going to be and when Nagel Road between Detroit Road and Interstate 90 will open to motorists. Nagel Road reopened a few months ago, but it still has traffic jams regularly.
There’s also the fascination with flip flops (pictures of people wearing them all over the world are posted), and the lamenting and liking of lettuce and debates about which store has the best lettuce in town.
At the heart of all the “Avonmania,” there have been AIDK bumper stickers, and graffiti hailing AIDK on a city water tower. The page even posted a “Fireside Chat” with Mayor Bryan Jensen, who showed up at an AIDK get together at the Avon Brewing Company.
A recent post on AIDK from regular poster Lee Ann Hannah Hamilton likely hit home with members and bluntly struck a chord with some: rules for wearing animal print yoga pants. No. 1 is “Weigh less than the animal they represent.”
That’s quite a contrast with Avon in the Know.
Vanuch’s page could be considered the original social media page pertaining to the city. She launched it about seven years ago – about two years before the City of Avon Facebook page was launched. Vanuch said she started her page as a service.
The overview of Avon in the Know’s informative tone: “I am trying to create a group that residents in our city can turn to for questions, networking and general problems.”
“I have two young kids, and I was wondering when the city pool was going to open,” said Vanuch, a 16-year Avon resident. “Bay Village had its Facebook page, and I wanted people in Avon to have their page. My husband thought I was crazy for wanting to start it. I feel it’s been a useful resource for people in the community seeking information.”
When someone asks a question or seeks a recommendation, someone in the group usually responds, she said.
Vanuch said she also believes it’s important to post information about school fundraisers and events. The first of each month, she even allows new businesses to promote themselves or friends of the businesses to post a shout out to them.
People can get annoying on the page, asking repetitive questions such as when bulk trash pickup day is, she said.
Then, around Halloween, people start asking when Beggar’s Night is.
“That’s almost comical,” Vanuch said. “Beggar’s Night is always on Halloween – Oct. 31.”
As for the summary of the I Love Avon, Ohio page: “This is a group where you can get and give informative help for all things related to Avon without all the “Debbie Downers.” All things positive ... no complaining, no whining, no arguing. Get the info you need without all the negativity you don't.”
Jennifer Cornaro launched the page after joking with a friend about it. As a member of Avon in the Know, Cornaro said she saw some of the negativity, arguing and drama. If people are mean to each other, argue or post foul language, she sends them a warning. If they do it again, they are removed from the page.
“I didn’t think it would take off like it did,” Cornaro said. “It grew a lot faster than I thought it would.”
She and her husband, Al, moved to Avon from Virginia Beach. Al Cornaro is an assistant coach for the Avon High School freshman football team, and Jennifer was vice president of the Avon Eagles Swim Club last year.
The couple has five sons, two of whom are students in the Avon Local School District. One is in high school and the other attends Avon Heritage Elementary School. There’s a lot of information shared about school activities,
“We’re not old Avon, we’re new Avon,” Cornaro said. “Some people who are old Avon get sensitive to the new Avon people, to which I say “I came here because you made it an awesome place to live.”
And for those seeking middle ground, there is Avon In-Between: The Know and I Don’t Know. “Related to the city we have all chosen as home in this crazy world ... Avon, OH! (Folks who live in neighboring cities are welcome to join as well. Find out what’s going on in Avon: Promote Your Business, Ask for Advice, Tell a Joke, Find The Best Deal, Ask for Referrals, Volunteer, Get a Job, Get Some Help, Love on Your Neighbors ... Whatever is on your mind!”
Just make sure you keep it appropriate, nice and light-hearted.
If Jim Beveridge is lucky, Vanuch will let him become a member of Avon in the Know.
Vanuch said she recalled someone named Jim Beveridge once posting something inappropriate on the page, and that’s why she hasn’t let in anyone with that name.
Jodie Beveridge made a case for her husband.
“If a ‘Jim Beveridge’ posted something inappropriate on Avon in the Know, it wasn’t my Jim,” she said. “He’s not a member of the group, so he can’t post on the page!”
