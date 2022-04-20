The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit will feature 348 pieces created by high schoolers across the state including Bay Village junior Mia Gulley’s piece “One in a Million.”
Mia’s oil painting was inspired by her boyfriend, Million, and is a recreation of him when he was younger.
“We’ve been together for a while and his family has done so much for me,” Mia said. “I’m going to give it to them.”
She was introduced in her sophomore year to oil painting by Bay Village art teacher Grace Outcalt when she took a beginning painting class.
“Mia is very talented and wanted to continue so she took an independent study course to take her own leap of faith in making what she wanted to make instead of doing it as a class,” Outcalt said.
This is the 52nd anniversary of the exhibition, which will be open Sunday through May 19. The exhibit will be at the Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad St., Columbus. There will also be a virtual exhibit. More information can be found at http://www.govart.org/dates.htm.
“The exhibition is a testament to the high quality of visual arts education that exists in our state,” said Thad Ricker, executive director and coordinator of the exhibit. “It is vital that the community understands the value and importance of arts education and the impact that it has on our young people.”
Mia began her artistic journey enjoying acrylic paints, but once Outcalt introduced her to oil paints she switched her medium.
Outcalt said Mia submitted a self-portrait last year in a similar portrait style using black and white.
“It's just so crazy because I see how some people just really have to work at it and then you train yourself over time to see what you need and then your body catches up and your eyes catch up, but some people just couldn't,” Outcalt said. “The brain does it naturally and it’s crazy when you have someone like that, but I’m the type that definitely had to work at my art.”
Mia’s piece will also be on display May 20 at the Bay High School End of the Year Exhibit in the East Gym. The exhibit will feature works done throughout the year by students.
