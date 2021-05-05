BAY VILLAGE
It was like watching a video game at the arcade, but even better.
The Bay High School esports team overpowered Patrick Henry High School in a recent online match shown live on Bay’s esports Twitch channel. Avid student gamers compete weekly against schools from across the state by playing the Rocket League game or Super Smash Bros.
Bay formed two groups within the team to compete in the league. Eight students play Rocket League in a three-versus-three format. Six students comprise the Super Smash Bros. team, with one player on each team competing head-to-head.
Matches are five minutes each in a best-of-five format.
The April 21 Rocket League match moved quickly, as rocket-powered cars played soccer-style games using a large ball inside the online arena. Speed, flames, colorful graphics and crashes added to the intensity of the game.
Bay’s Rocket League team ended the seven-week spring league undefeated. State playoffs occur in June, with 130 Rocket League varsity and junior varsity high school teams competing.
Team adviser Paul Warren coordinated Bay’s inaugural season and chuckled when admitting he’s no gamer. He volunteers his time and enthusiasm, however, to help students “be part of a unique team,” he said.
“Students learn to interact with people in a cordial way in an environment where traditionally anything goes,” Warren explained. “Some games teach strategy, planning, and working together as a team. Kids who might not envision going to college might find themselves getting a sports scholarship to play this at the college level.”
Teammates Holden Eckert, whose gamer name is “Crusty,” and Will Clements, “HellenKeller,” competed alongside Bay High School senior Tom Beckwith, “Flightless,” during the April 21 match. Beckwith said the isolation imposed on kids by the pandemic made participating in the esports league a fun distraction.
“It was nice to do something with the school and be a part of it without actually having to go and play a sport in person,” Beckwith said. “It is a difficult game, but I really enjoy it. For the average spectator that doesn’t know much about esports, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. are good to watch because you can pick it up pretty fast.”
Senior Levi Wunder and P.J. Sobczak, a sophomore, played Super Smash Bros in the league. While their team struggled in the win column, they said they still enjoyed the experience.
“It’s definitely different playing with more people because Super Smash Bros. is not really geared toward a competitive sports league,” Wunder said. “It’s not good enough to just win by yourself. You need to make sure everyone around you is doing well also.”
“I’m getting a chance to play against people who are much better than me, and I think it’s making me better as a player,” P.J. added.
Freshman Ewan Moss played on the junior varsity team and substitutes on the varsity Rocket League team.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Ewan said. “With the way we communicate with each other in the games, it feels like a sport where you’re yelling support from across the field.
“It’s really fun to have the chance to do something like this.”
Beth Mlady is a freelance writer in Cleveland.
