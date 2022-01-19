Inflation and other factors have added approximately 35% to the estimated $35 million cost of building a new fire station and renovating the remainder of the city’s Safety Center.
City Council’s Safety Committee members said they feel the cost is too high and asked the administration at council’s Jan. 3 meeting to revamp its plans and lower the cost to between $18 million and $20 million.
“The cost exceeded the amount council was comfortable with,” said Ward 4 Councilman David Kos, who heads the safety committee.
Reconsideration of the project is likely to take at least a few weeks, Mayor Greg Zilka said in an interview last week. Kos said he expected his committee to take up the issue at a meeting that was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, after presstime for today’s edition of West Life.
The changes likely mean a proposed bond issue to fund the work will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot instead of the May ballot as was proposed last year.
“It may take a while to get the final cost of it,” City Council President Martin O’Donnell said. He doesn’t mind waiting until November to put the issue before voters.
“It gives everyone a chance to weigh in,” O’Donnell said.
The work will consist of two projects, Kos said, the biggest and most costly being construction of a new fire station on the Safety Center campus, 32811 Walker Road. Renovations to the police portion of the Safety Center would be another phase of the project, replacing the roof and HVAC system. Police would gain extra room by taking over the current fire station. The police station was built in 2000.
A new fire station would be about 30,000 square feet, according to plans unveiled in October. It could include more space for department vehicles and equipment as well as updated living quarters and offices.
The Safety Center also houses the Avon Lake Municipal Court. The court’s portion of the complex does not need a lot of work, Kos said. A new roof may be the court’s most urgent structural need.
The city built the current fire station in 1978. Kos said Avon Lake has quadrupled in size since that time and safety forces have grown accordingly and continue to grow. The city recently approved hiring three new firefighters, bringing the department total to 32. Kos said the city likely will add police officers in the next few years.
“The biggest reason we are adding firefighters is due to the increase in workload,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa, adding the city completed three studies of the department, the last in 2011.
“All the studies have indicated that the fire department is understaffed,” the chief said.
The last study recommended the department add nine firefighters. New firefighters earn just over $61,000 annually.
“We have nearly doubled our run volume since the last study,” Betsa said.
The department had roughly 1,700 runs in 2010 and was on track to complete about 3,000 runs for 2021.
“The city continues to grow and we have over 600 residential units which have been approved but yet to be built,” Betsa said. He said he understands the need to control costs but expressed a hope he and the administration can work with council to ensure his department gets what it needs.
“I think it’s kind of a work in progress at this point,” Betsa said of station plans. A community room was part of the original project but is not a priority, he added. Some pieces of the original plan clearly will be cut, O’Donnell said.
“We’re not going to be able to do everything we wanted,” he continued, adding an expectation the work will allow safety forces to properly serve the city for at least the next few decades.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.