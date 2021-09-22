NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused an early morning accident Sept. 14 on the Ohio Turnpike that killed a 37-year-old truck driver from Illinois.
Paul G. Rodak of Carol Stream died following the 3:30 a.m. accident on westbound Interstate 80 between Interstate 480 and State Route 57, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Kassie Cadle, 30, of Ravenna, whose vehicle was sideswiped by the semi-tractor trailer, was unharmed.
Rodak was westbound in a Volvo semi when it drove off the right side of the road, sideswiping Cadle’s Hyundai Santa Fe, which sat disabled on the side of the road, according to a news release. After the initial collision, the truck careened off the roadway, striking a guardrail and bridge pillar beneath the State Route 83 overpass.
The patrol, with help from North Ridgeville Fire and EMS, extricated Rodak from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of the Turnpike remained closed for approximately three hours following the accident.
