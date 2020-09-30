Nothing, including a worldwide pandemic, prevents Holy Trinity School from ensuring its 500-plus students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade take science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) knowledge and apply it in a vast array of classroom-based and club projects and competitions.
For the fourth consecutive year, the school, at 2610 Nagel Road, has earned a Governor's Thomas Edison Award. The award is based on the school’s accomplishments in STEM education during the 2019-20 school year. While certain competitions were not held due to COVID-19, students continued to hone their skills from home at the end of last school year .
For example, 72 kindergarten and first-grade students learned how best to engineer a toy car that would roll farthest down a small ramp by actually making toy cars and rolling them down ramps.
Third-grade students, who were introduced to a new science curriculum last year, learned about the design process by designing and creating parachutes, bridges and, in a crossover reading lesson, a house the “Big Bad Wolf” could not blow down.
Each month, fourth- and fifth-grade students engaged in STEM problem-solving activities. They were required to research ideas for solving the problem, create a prototype and test and improve their concept. Students also faced real-life expectations like time restraints and limited supplies or budgets.
Students in eighth grade created an invention or a piece of artwork incorporating at least one rubber band. This contest fosters creativity, construction, engineering and design-process skills.
In music class, junior high students learned how technology works hand in hand with the music process by creating electronic music or advertising jingles.
Bridges Math is a hands-on, problem-based curriculum for grades K-3 and the school credits it with raising standardized test scores.
Marketing and Enrollment Director Julie Scanlon said teachers plan to maintain classroom-based initiatives this school year. Due to COVID-19, field trips are canceled and some competitions may not be held or will be held virtually, with final decisions pending.
