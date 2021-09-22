AVON
Rachel Scott was the first of the 12 students and one teacher killed in the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, one of the worst school shootings in the nation up to that time. Now, her legacy lives on through Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching kindness to students with the goal of ending school violence in all forms.
Students at Holy Trinity School in Avon went through the program and learned how to start a chain reaction of kindness, which speaker Chris Mowery said is crucial in creating positive school environments.
“(Rachel) saw people being unkind to one another, so she started showing them kindness,” Mowery said. “She wanted to break that chain reaction (of unkindness) to people by starting a chain reaction of kindness.”
Two presentations, one for kindergarten through fifth grade and one for sixth through eighth grade, taught students the importance of kindness and passing kindness along to their peers.
Enthusiastic students participated and offered feedback throughout the presentation by volunteering answers and engaging with Mowery.
The presentation for younger students focused on how to be kind to others, while the presentation for the older students included discussing the events that occurred on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, and helped them learn more about Rachel, who died at age 17.
“She went out of her way to show that love to people who were different from her, to people who didn’t even like her sometimes,” Mowery said. “And that began something that has continued for 22 years since her death… people will never know how far a little kindness can go.”
Co-principal Mike Modzeleski said Holy Trinity brought Rachel’s Challenge to the school four years ago and decided to bring the program to all grades this year. Despite not having the program every year, Modzeleski said the school teaches the underlying message of having a chain reaction of kindness to students.
“It’s a very powerful message,” Modzeleski said. “I think the more schools that can be exposed to stuff like this, I think it’s huge.”
Modzeleski hopes his eighth-grade class will spearhead the kindness initiative with younger students and set an example of the importance of being kind to one another.
“It’s a really good class, so I think they’ll do a lot (with it),” Modzeleski said.
Mowery taught students five main challenges he wanted them to implement into their daily routines:
Be kind
Accept and include others
Choose positive influences
Dream big, set goals and journal
Start a chain reaction of kindness
These challenges, Mowery said, are all of Rachel’s theories about how starting a chain reaction of kindness can change the world.
“Acts of kindness are little things, often,” Mowery said. “Sometimes, it can change a person’s life.”
