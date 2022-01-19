It was a usual day for a run for Tim Dewald and Matt Bixenstine. They wanted to get out of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the two dads liked running together.
They began to talk. Bixenstine had decided to quit his job to become a full-time dad and had told Dewald about it earlier. On that longer-than-normal run, Dewald said he was thinking about doing the same. And they began to brainstorm. One of the things they had thought about was a podcast about stay-at-home dads.
So Bixenstine quit his job with LakewoodAlive and Dewald quit his two jobs – including one in communications for the Federal Reserve Bank – to become stay-at-home dads. Although they have one sponsor, the pair feel the podcast is more of a hobby than a way of making money.
The result: Better Off Dad, a podcast aimed at helping stay-at-home dads. The podcast (http://betteroffdadpod.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/BetterOffDadPod) provides a variety of topics. The podcasts, which range from 50 minutes to almost two hours, began in June and now include nine episodes.
The Lakewood duo felt there was little on the subject of stay-at-home fathers, and a podcast would be of interest for those dads. Instead of the nuclear family of the father working and the mother staying at home, the roles would be reversed.
“We decided we should have this podcast where we talk about these things,” Dewald said. “We could talk about these taboo topics. It seems weird to say taboo about men staying home with their kids. But now, I think it’s becoming a little bit more common, but it’s still a little bit of a strange thing. So I think that was kind of the genesis of the whole thing, and where the idea kind of started rolling.”
Bixenstine, 39, has two children, ages 4 years and 16 months, while Dewald’s daughter is almost 15 months.
Topics are discussed prior to filming, but there is no script. Dewald says there is a format of discussing things in pop culture or what’s going on in the news, followed by a variety of topics. Most are discussed with humor.
“Tim is the funny man of the operation,” Bixenstine said. “I’m just along for the ride.”
Some titles are “Staying Present, or Pretend That Facebook Is Always Down” and “Traveling with kids; Stupid Idea or Justifiably Stupid Idea.”
There is also discussion about serious, and sometimes embarrassing, topics. In episode nine, visits to urologists were discussed, including discussions about vasectomies.
“Our urology episode that we did was certainly the most taboo of all the episodes we’ve done,”Bixenstine said. “These are topics that should be talked about. This was an opportunity to help males who may be considering (vasectomies) just to learn more about the experience. Progressive parenting is so important to us so we could push this notion that other forms of birth control are more male centered and should be more widely considered.”
However, most topics aren’t as serious. Most deal with what is going on with their children and how they’re handling it. And there’s humor.
“My daughter was just wanting to eat everything she could find,” the 36-year-old Dewald said. “Some piece of dirt on the floor across the room, she’s going to find it. Sharing silly updates like that. Or, my daughter started to walk this week, which was big. Exciting things. So that will be on the next episode, talking about that. We’ll talk about how we’re revamping our house to deal with a toddler.”
Meanwhile, their wives continue to work outside the home. Bixenstine’s wife works in marketing for a Cleveland-based company, while Dewald’s wife is a web developer for Spotify.
Both men have received backing from their wives, and they run ideas by them before putting them on the podcast.
“They’ve been incredibly supportive,” Bixenstine said. “They do listen to the podcast. We were hoping to have them on as guests at some point to get their perspective, but they’re very good natured about our jokes. One of the things I do is I run the script past my wife. I’ll do that before we record, just because I want to give her veto powers, if there’s anything I’m saying that’s just totally inappropriate, sharing something too private.”
There have been a little more than 1,200 streams of their podcasts with most getting 75-100 views. But the audience isn’t just local viewers.
“We had a gentleman reach out to us from Florida who found our podcast,” Dewald said. “He’s a retired Navy veteran. He was a submariner for a long time and was getting ready to transition into being a stay-at-home dad.”
As with their planning of the podcasts, they’re not sure how long they’ll continue. A lot depends on their family, the pandemic and other factors.
“I’m enjoying it,” Bixenstine said. “At least I think we are. But we certainly intend to keep going. Being a stay-at-home parent is open ended. It’s based on the pandemic and different family needs. So I can’t really predict how long I’ll be in this role for my family. But as long as I’m in this role, I hope to continue the podcast because I find it enjoyable and kind of therapeutic.”
