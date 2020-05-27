NORTH OLMSTED
An angry Stafford Drive homeowner will be arraigned on an assault charge after police said he attacked the president of his neighborhood homeowners association, blaming him for flooding in his basement.
Dean Kohler, 53, is scheduled to appear June 9 in Rocky River Municipal Court on the misdemeanor offense. Police said he confronted the Bretton Ridge Homeowners Association president May 15 after several days of heavy rains. Kohler knocked on doors looking for the president then began banging on the president’s door when he found it, yelling obscenities, witnesses told police.
When the president opened his door, Kohler continued his verbal barrage, in front of the man’s family, prompting the man to ask Kohler to leave. Kohler refused.
“He was upset about flooding and blamed the other man for it,” said Detective Sgt. Dan Barrett of the North Olmsted Police Department.
Kohler believes the flooding in his basement is caused by letting the Omni Senior Living project, being built nearby on Lorain Road, tie into the sewer lines of the Bretton Ridge Development, police said.
Witnesses described the incident this way: When the president went onto his porch to try to get him to leave, Kohler continued his verbal tirade, then fell into a flower bed. Still angry, Kohler got up, then grabbed the man around the neck, choking him. This prompted the president to try to move Kohler off his porch, with Kohler pushing the man and pulling his shirt off, while still yelling. The man was treated for injuries at the scene, police said.
The man’s wife and witnesses called the police, who went to Kohler’s home. He denied attacking the president, telling police the man attacked him. Police told Kohler that witnesses said he had attacked the other man and then arrested him.
The president did not respond to a phone request for comment. No attorney was listed for Kohler on the court website. Kohler is free on bond.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.