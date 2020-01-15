WESTLAKE
The site has been cleared and construction will begin soon on a 50-home, 26-acre development off the Crocker Road that will abut the Bradley Woods Reservation/Bunn Lake Wildlife Area of the Cleveland Metroparks. The development called Crocker Woods, is in Westlake near the North Olmsted border, Planning Director James Bedell said.
The development is off the Stearns-Crocker Road connection between Lorain and Center Ridge roads. The controversial $13.3 million road extension took decades to go from the planning stages to construction due to funding issues and residents’ objections. It was first discussed in 1967 and wasn’t completed until December 2008. Now, with more than 30,000 vehicles estimated daily on the four-lane connector, its wooded areas have become prime real estate.
The brick or stone-accented homes will cost between $490,900 and $556,000, according to Kentucky-based Drees Homes’ website. The project is 3.2 miles from Crocker Park and also close to the public Meadowood Golf Course on Center Ridge Road.
“Before we do any project, we always make sure that there is a demand there,” said developer Chris Whalen. “It’s important that we have good input from the community.”
Preliminary engineering work on the project began in March 2019. While Whalen is confident construction will begin soon, it’s unclear when it will be finished because Drees Homes is waiting to gauge buyer interest.
Crocker Woods joins a number of ongoing development projects in Westlake. Last year, City Council also approved a $47 million, 144-unit townhouse project on 36 acres on Westchester Parkway, between Cahoon and Clemens roads.
