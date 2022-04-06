Rocky River police closed Elmwood Road between Kenwood Avenue and Lake Road for nearly an hour March 30 after they stopped a 16-year-old girl who had taken her mom’s car.
The teenager, who had a learner’s permit, wanted to continue driving after her mother decided to stop. The teenager took the car.
Officers recovered a knife from the teenager about 8:40 p.m., after about 40 minutes of talking to her. Police continued to talk to her and she was coaxed out of the car and taken to Fairview General Hospital in Cleveland.
Police Chief George Lichman said that as of Friday there were no charges against the teen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.