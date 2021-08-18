BAY VILLAGE
The Bay Middle School Media room was packed with a noticeable divide at last Tuesday’s school board meeting as the superintendent shared her strategic plan for 2021-2025 school years. Like meetings at school districts nationwide, questions arose over mask mandates and the best plans to protect vulnerable young students.
Char Shryock, interim superintendent and director of teaching and learning, presented her strategic plan in her first time addressing the board and community since being named interim superintendent. Discussion was temporarily derailed over questions on whether students, faculty and staff must wear masks for the first two weeks of school.
“I do not take this responsibility lightly,” Shryock said. “My policy is to step into the work and I understand that and accept that. It's also about stepping into responsibility.” Parents continued to ask her why they did not have an option to keep their children unmasked in school.
Her response was for parents to explore other education options if they did not agree with the district’s two-week mask mandate. Options include homeschooling or transferring their child to another school. Remote learning is not a possibility this year due to state guidelines.
“I am asking you to please take into consideration that the best way to protect our youngest children, who do not have the choice to get a vaccine, is to surround them with people working hard to limit their exposure to COVID-19,” Shyrock said. “The best way to do that is for the people in their spaces in our school district to wear masks.”
She refocused the meeting by detailing that there would be public meetings in the coming weeks for each of the schools. The first will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Normandy Elementary School. Each building will have its own in-person meeting with dates posted on the school’s website. There will be a virtual town hall on Sept. 9. for parents to ask questions of the board and superintendent from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Shyrock unveiled the 2021-2025 “Reaching Beyond the Horizon” strategic plan that focuses on “Learn. Launch. Lead.”
Each section of the plan focuses on different aspects that form the district: innovation, skills, community, balance, service and excellence.
The plan had input from more than 100 faculty, staff, parents, students, community and board members over the past two years. Shryock said her plan is to reflect the whole community within this plan, which is why she reached out to community leaders such as Mayor Paul Koomar.
“The connectivity between the city of Bay Village and Bay Village schools is unique, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the district as they roll out the Strategic Plan,” Koomar said in a quote used during the presentation.
The focus on service highlighted the community as a whole, focusing on how students could begin to have an impact through their school and reaching out.
“We will create opportunities for students to develop their skills and interests through passion projects, and then lean into externships throughout their academic career,” Shryock said to the community for how she plans on growing Bay Village student goals.
The plan notes the need to promote a school-life balance that focuses on the mental health of students and the extended community. This will be seen through emotional learning and health programs for students, staff and families.
A Pre-K-12th-grade social-emotional curriculum will be developed as well as creating resources to be curated and shared with those looking to find them. Surveys will be sent out to students about their mental health as well.
For a full breakdown of the plan, visit www.bayvillageschools.com.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.