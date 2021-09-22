I am going to give you an excellent way to use all of those farmers' market and fresh-grown summer veggies! I’ve learned a lot about eating healthy and how to actually execute it. Eating healthy does take some work, there is no way to get around that! There is the planning, shopping, chopping, cooking and the cleaning. But is there anything more important than putting pure, immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory foods into yourself and the ones you love? What you put into your body will affect every aspect of your life….mentally and physically! So join me in some fun food prep!
Today, I am going to share with you a soup that is beneficial and nourishing. The best part about it is that it can be made ahead for the entire week! This soup recipe makes about six to eight bowls of soup, depending on your portion size. Having lunch/dinner prepared ahead for the week makes it easier to not be ‘stuck’ and end up eating something that isn’t good for you! Meal prepping is the key to success! This wholesome, organic, delicious vegetable soup will warm your belly while allowing you to consume over a dozen healthy, good-for-your immune-system nutritious veggies!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large organic sweet potato peeled and diced into 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 organic bell pepper chopped
- 1 organic zucchini chopped
- 1 organic yellow squash chopped
- 2 cups fresh organic spinach
- 1 small bag frozen organic corn
- 2 cups rough chopped organic broccoli florets
- 12 ounces organic cremini mushrooms sliced
- 1 large organic sweet onion diced
- 3-4 large organic carrots chopped
- 4 organic celery ribs chopped
- 4 tbsp good quality cooking olive oil
- 1/2 tbsp celtic unrefined sea salt or to taste, 1 teaspoon reserved
- 1/2 tsp curry powder
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 large can organic whole peeled tomatoes; reserve juice and dice whole tomatoes into small pieces.
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 cups water
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cups vegetable broth
INSTRUCTIONS
- Warm 3 tablespoons of olive oil in soup pot. Once the oil is shimmering, add onions, celery, carrots, mushrooms and 3/4 teaspoons of salt. Cook until onions are translucent and celery, carrots, and mushrooms are tender. About 8-10 minutes.
- Add another tablespoon of olive oil. Add in zucchini, squash, pepper and broccoli and cook until tender. Once tender add garlic powder, dried thyme and curry powder.
- Pour in the diced tomatoes along with reserved juice and cook until fragrant.
- Add diced sweet potato
- Add 4 cups vegetable broth and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil
- Add 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 bay leaves and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Reduce soup to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes.
- After 25 minutes add the fresh spinach and corn. Cook for another 5 minutes until spinach is wilted.
- Remove soup from heat. Remove bay leaves and add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Season to taste with more salt and pepper. If you want a kick, you could add red pepper flakes.
