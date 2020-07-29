A Strongsville man described as jealous is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at the woman’s Bay Village home, police said.
Mark Gates, 30, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rocky River Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and domestic violence, said detective Sgt. Jay Elish of the Bay Village Police Department. He was arrested at his grandmother’s Elyria home. A protection order was issued prohibiting Gates from going near the woman or her boyfriend.
The arrest stemmed from a July 19 incident in which Gates went to the woman’s home at nearly 4 a.m. and attacked the Bay Village man, Elish said.
“He was upset about the woman seeing this other man after she ended their relationship, so he went after the other man while he was in the garage at the home,” Elish said. The 55-year-old man was treated at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center and released.
The woman, who was in the house at the time of the attack, called police, Elish said. Bay Village police have not had any prior incidents or calls involving Gates or at the home, Elish said.
No attorney was listed for Gates in court records.
