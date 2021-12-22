Westshore police officers made Christmas a little brighter for 126 area children.
Officers from 10 departments, including Bay Village, Fairview Park, Rocky River and Westlake, took the children, most under the age of 13, to the North Olmsted Walmart to buy gifts.
The annual program is organized through the Western Cuyahoga Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 of Westlake. Each of the departments fundraises through raffle tickets, participating in No Shave November or through donations. The lodge has organized the event for 15 years.
Lakewood Sgt. Steve Fioritto said the event gives police an opportunity to interact positively with children and show them who the officers are. The departments bring one child for every $100 worth of raffle tickets to the event. Lakewood brought 16.
Fioritto said the lodge works to cover the cost of the breakfast, lunch and raffle ticket prizes.
Each child received a $115 gift card to shop. Before the shopping, they had breakfast supplied by Chick-fil-A. Afterward, the group returned to North Olmsted High School for lunch supplied by Frankie’s Pizza.
“We take some really good kids out shopping with us,” said Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard.
Rocky River and Fairview Park each shopped with six children.
“We contacted the schools and we asked for names of really good kids who work hard and may need just a little bit of acknowledgement,” Shepard said. “They gave us the names of the children and we call the parents. The kids ride in the police cars with the officers and the parents come along in the senior bus.”
Westlake had 22 children from 13 families, said Capt. Gerald Vogel.
“It’s a really nice event that our officers look forward to every year,” Vogel said. “It’s a nice way to raise some money for people who need it and to get with the kids and help them get some presents for themselves and for their family members.”
Bay Village represented six children as well, some who had no idea they were going to be involved with the event.
“I think the event lifted the spirits of the officers just as much as it did for the kids,” said Lt. Mark Palmer.
It’s the type of event that makes you appreciate what you have, Shepard said.
“You appreciate the city that you work for and the residents you serve,” he said. “It really puts what we do and our job in perspective and it’s a privilege to give back to them.”
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
