BAY VILLAGE
Staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center knew when they took in a baby Peregrine Falcon in 2007 that it wouldn’t fly right again. Her wing was severely damaged, and despite numerous attempts, vets could not repair the damage.
However, instead of releasing the bird of prey back into the wild, where it would not survive, the organization kept it to use as an animal ambassador to teach the community.
The center is seeking money to support the falcon, and the dozen or so other animal ambassadors through its annual Wild Pals donation program.
Started about five years ago, Wild Pals is a yearlong program that encourages the community to invest in the animals at the nonprofit center. The initiative seeks to support the 15 animal ambassadors that range from box turtles to a turkey vulture, said McCall Gorbach Foster, the center’s development specialist.
“This helps us cover the costs of medical care, food and bedding and to continue to care for and treat the animals in our program,” she said.
Opened in 1945, the center offers nature-based programs for children in preschool through students in high school. It has a $1.6 million budget and a 32-member staff, who are specialists in such areas as wildlife rehabilitation, astronomy and early childhood programs. Nearly half of the center’s budget comes from donations and grants.
Most of the injured animals that come through the center’s doors are healed and released. But others become ambassadors when the staff determines that they can’t survive in the wilderness on their own. The ambassadors do not have names because the staff still considers them wild animals, not pets.
The Wild Pals program is an ongoing way to raise money to ensure the care of the ambassadors and a way to get the community interested in what the center does.
“Wild Pals is important not only because funds generated help offset the costs of medical care, food and maintenance for our animals, but it also helps children get excited about our mission and encourages them to learn more about our native wildlife,” Foster said.
Donations can be as small as $50, which feeds the center’s Bald Eagle for a month, or up to $500, which feeds the box turtles for the year. Adoptions can range from three months to a year. Each adopter receives a certificate of adoption and a fact sheet for whatever animal they chose, Foster said.
Last year, the more than 3,000 animals were admitted to the center’s rehab facilities and more than 190 species were treated. Over 50 species of animals are currently at the center, said Morgan Paskertt, a spokesperson for the organization.
Besides support for the animal ambassadors, the center also has a wish list of items that residents can donate. Items include baby food, batteries and housing supplies, according to lensc.org.
“We’re a nonprofit, we’re entirely independently funded so we rely on donations to help maintain our programs, including our wildlife,” Foster said. “By supporting Wild Pals you’re really just supporting our ability to keep doing what we do.”
Those interested in supporting the organization can find out more information by going to lensc.org/support/donations/.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
