Lake Ridge Academy senior and Avon resident Michelle Zhang earned four top honors at the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recently in New York City. Her painting, “Stages of Grief No. 1,” earned top honors by receiving both a gold and an American Vision medal. She also won a gold medal for a painting “First Visit to Kunming” and a silver medal for the painting “United Nations, NY.”
At this competition, gold medals are awarded to the most outstanding pieces, while the American Vision award is given to one of the five pieces that were selected as American Vision regional award finalists. Since Michelle is a gold medal winner, she will be invited to the National Ceremony, which will be held virtually in June.
“‘Stages of Grief No. 1’ is the first painting of a six-part series I created about the stages of grief (typically there's either five or seven stages, but the specific story I was trying to convey only needed six),” Michelle said. “This series helped me hone my skills in storytelling and landscape painting. I wanted to create a sort of fairytale, while also relying solely on the outside world rather than painting a human in order to convey the emotions. The first stage of grief is denial. For this, I chose to have a foggy environment, along with a hostile manmade structure that towers over the viewer. In all of the series, there is this sensitive balance between nature and the man-made.”
Michelle is a member of Lake Ridge Academy’s School of Fine Arts program for aspiring artists to further strengthen their skills through increased course work and one-on-one training in the fine arts during high school. She earned a national silver medal in the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. She will attend Tufts University this fall to pursue a dual degree program between the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and the School of Arts and Sciences.
