What’s the buzz in Lakewood? City Council is considering legalizing beekeeping.
Legislation, to be voted on in September, is being reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission as well as council’s Housing, Planning and Development Committee.
“What this ordinance does is clarify that beekeeping is legal on private and residential properties. The way our code is written is that if something is not included in the code it’s not permitted,” said Ward 2 Councilman Jason Shachner. “This creates rules and regulations for keeping bees safely in the city.”
Schachner introduced the legislation last month after noticing that while the city already had beekeepers, there were no laws regulating them.
The legislation lays out regulations to maintain and allow new apiaries into the city. Regulations include prohibiting beehives in front yards, requiring a nearby water source and allowing up to two beehives per 2,400 square feet, according to information provided by the city.
The law will also regulate what bees can and can’t be brought into the city. Species like honey bees will be permitted while Africanized bees, a more aggressive species. will be prohibited. Mandatory inspections will also be conducted for each beehive by the county and if hives don’t match state requirements, penalties could be enforced, including removal of hives.
Residents interested in beekeeping must register with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources then present their information to the city’s public safety director before operating a beehive, Shachner said.
There are already 23 apiaries or controlled beehives within the city. Right now it’s unclear whether the existing apiaries will be grandfathered into the new law. Officials will look to see if any complaints were filed against the beekeepers and base their decision off of that, Shachner said.
Urban beekeeping provides a handful of benefits for cities like Lakewood. Bees can dramatically boost environmental growth as bees pollinate the surrounding vegetation. It can also help boost the economy by producing wax and honey that can be bought and sold at farmers markets in the area.
Despite the potential benefits, some citizens are not ready to allow regulated beehives into the city, citing swarming and unwanted bee stings in opposing the legislation.
“My concern is that 5% of the population has an anaphylactic reaction to bee stings, so if we have 50,000 residents in Lakewood that would be 2,500 people. That means if your neighbor decides to beekeep, that would increase your risk of being stung and risk of death,” said Lakewood resident Helen Noss during a Housing, Planning and Development Committee meeting last week. “If you have a small child in your back yard playing and a swarm of bees come in, they’re going to start thrashing and could get hurt because of it. Will the neighbors next door be held accountable?”
Schachner believes the ordinance will ensure residents’ safety while allowing those interested in beekeeping to pursue it in the city.
“There is a desire to keep bees in Lakewood and it’s been done in the past, but there hasn’t really been an enforcement mechanism for beekeeping,” he said. “This ordinance is important to provide clear guidance to people that want to keep bees in the city. “
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
