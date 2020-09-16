After a six-month delay caused by the pandemic, Lakewood officials are proceeding with a $4.51 million renovation project for the Cove United Methodist Church on Lake Avenue.
City Council is reviewing design and construction contracts with Infinity Construction and Moody Nolan of Cleveland and is expected to approve both contracts by the end of the month.
“This is going to be a multi-generational center where the city will help both our elderly and youth under the same roof,” said Planning Director Shawn Leininger. The project goal is to centralize the city’s Human Services Department, which is spread across three buildings in Lakewood, he added.
This is the first phase of work planned for the church and includes creating designs for the building’s layout as well as asbestos removal. Overall this will cost the city an estimated $192,000. If the contracts are approved, work could start as early as next month, said Urban Designer Allison Hennie
The second phase includes renovating the building. While it’s unclear what that will look like, some plans for the center include a flexible meeting space for residents and officials to connect as well as a general-purpose community gathering space.
The project will be paid for using a combination of the city’s Land Acquisition Fund and money from the state, said Mayor Meghan George.
The former church, which closed in 2019 due to low membership, sits vacant on 1.7 acres primarily used as extra parking for the surrounding apartment buildings. Shingles on the church’s gable-style roof are worn and chipping off the building. A sign with cracking paint saying “Peace to all who enter,” sits in front of the structure.
Cove United Methodist Church was built in 1969 and is approximately 18,000 square feet. The city purchased the property last year for $900,000.
The city began work on the project in January, when officials sought bids for the design and construction of the building. After a three month vetting process and 11 bids for the project, Infinity Construction and Moody Nolan were selected. However, the project was put on hold as financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic shrouded the city.
“It wasn’t fiscally responsible for us to start a multimillion-dollar project as the pandemic progressed,” George said. “Now that we have a clearer understanding of our finances, we are ready to move forward.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
