LAKEWOOD
A $4 million redevelopment project to centralize the Human Services Department into one building is being postponed by city officials concerned about the economic impact of pandemic closures. The project involves renovating Cove United Methodist Church, at the far eastern edge of Lakewood on Cove Avenue.
The project was delayed because the money set aside for it might be needed to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.
“The timing of this project doesn’t seem to feel right considering our current economic environment,” Mayor Meghan George said in a statement to the city’s Housing Committee.
Work on the 1.77-acre site will begin in a few months when city officials better understand how the pandemic affected the city’s revenue. Lakewood has been one of the hardest-hit cities, losing about $1 million in April alone. About 25% of residents have filed for unemployment in recent months, George said.
The project would have been paid for using a combination of the city’s Land Acquisition Fund and money from the state. George says she plans to revisit the city’s contract with Infinity Construction and architects Moody Nolan to make sure both companies are still on board with the project and are willing to wait to begin.
Revamping the church will help centralize the city’s human services department, now in three buildings across Lakewood. The new center will include a flexible meeting space for residents and officials to connect. A general-purpose community gathering space is planned as well for the church known for its towering gable style roof.
Cove United Methodist Church was built in 1969 and is approximately 18,000 square feet. The city purchased the property which has been vacant since 2018 last year for $900,000. The church closed due to low membership. While the project has been paused, officials understand how beneficial it will be to the community and want to make clear it will not be canceled.
“This is a critical project for us and it is long overdue,” Councilman Dan O’Malley said. “It’s as necessary as any capital project there has been in my entire time on council. It’s necessary for the health and well-being of our community.”
