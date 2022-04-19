Lakewood High School Principal Mark Walter has been named director of Community and District Activities. Walter, who will begin his new position Aug. 1, will resign as principal before taking the role.
In his new position, he will evaluate and improve all areas of athletics and recreation while creating a strategic plan focused on elevating the district's programing in both areas. Walter will oversee the athletic director, coordinator of community recreation and education and the Civic Auditorium manager. His annual salary will be $140,169.
"We created this new director position because we wanted to better connect our athletics and Recreation Department programming and felt we needed someone to oversee the alignment with both as we look to expand programming to better serve the community's wish for greater opportunities,” district Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki said.
Walter, who joined the district in 1998 as a science and language arts teacher, was an elementary and middle school principal before being named LHS principal in 2018.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to connect our recreation and interscholastic athletics and to grow our K-12 programs into a comprehensive Lakewood Ranger athletics community,” Walter said. “I am also thrilled to be working more closely with the Civic Auditorium and supporting the incredible performing arts programs that have long been a source of Lakewood pride."
Niedzwiecki felt Walter was the best choice for the new position.
“Mark’s years of experience and service to not only the schools but our community give him firsthand knowledge of how we can continue to grow our recreation, athletic and educational programs,” Niedzwiecki said.
The opening for the new Lakewood High School principal’s position was posted April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.