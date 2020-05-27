Popular restaurants such as L.B.M., Barrio and El Carnicero are planning to expand their patios this summer.
This is because Lakewood’s City Council unanimously approved legislation May 21 allowing restaurants to temporarily increase the size of patio dining.
“The purpose of this legislation is to allow restaurants in our community as much space as they need to be able to have enough customers and to stay viable but also maintain social distancing guidelines set up by the state,” said Councilman Jason Shachner, who introduced the legislation during last week’s scheduled council meeting on May 18. The legislation was approved in a special meeting three days later.
The temporary law took effect immediately and will expire Oct. 1. It allows the Planning Commission to waive city regulations that specify what can and can’t be used as patio dining. This means restaurants will be allowed to extend their dining areas into sidewalks, parking lots or street parking if approved by the city. The city will allow expanded seating up to 50% of indoor seats, or about 24 seats, according to Mayor Meghan George.
Patio permits have also been reduced. Normally, the patio application fee is $250. It has been reduced to $50 while this law is in effect.
There are some special restrictions. The resolution limits the hours of expanded outdoor dining to 9 p.m., or sunset. Physical barriers are required to mark off each patio. The law also prohibits outside entertainment or speakers and each establishment that applies must serve food.
Applications for extended outdoor seating will be handled on a case-by-case basis and businesses interested must come up with their own plans for approval, Schachner said.
Originally, Schachner introduced a letter signed by members of council to allow the city to close off sections of Madison and Detroit Avenue as well as some side streets attached, however, some officials, including Mayor George, weren’t in favor of the idea.
“The population density of Lakewood requires that our streets remain as functional as possible so closing down certain sections is not something to be taken lightly,” George said in an email. “Closing streets may benefit some restaurants but it potentially has a negative impact due to lack of traffic and parking for other businesses. Furthermore, closing streets impacts traffic flow for the residential community.”
Additional concerns involve parklets, a form of sidewalk extension that provides space and amenities for people using the street and how it would affect parking and safety of employees and customers in the city.
Nationally, restaurants have taken a huge hit from the effects of COVID-19. In Cleveland, there has been an estimated 57.9% drop in revenue and 53.6% drop in revenue statewide as of May 20, according to information provided by rallyforrestaraunts.com, a website dedicated to tracking the nationwide impact of the pandemic on the restaurant industry.
There are about 7,000 food industry workers in Lakewood, Shachner said. So far only a handful of businesses have been forced to shutter due to the pandemic, most notably Western Reserve Distillery has permanently closed its restaurant . Other businesses like The Side Quest have resorted to Gofundme campaigns to remain open. Lakewood is the third Westshore city to consider or adopt legislation to help protect its restaurants, joining North Olmsted and North Ridgeville.
Shachner hopes that other communities in the state will use this legislation as a blueprint to adopt their own form to help their businesses out during this time.
“I think this is a great opportunity for Lakewood to set an example for other cities in Northeast Ohio but also the country on how to open up responsibly,” Shachner said. “We want people to feel safe to go out again, people are going to be out of their homes and we want them to do it in a safe way.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
