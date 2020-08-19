Managing finances has been a major concern for people nationwide since March. Among those concerns, fears of not being able to pay rent have been prominent. Lakewood officials are working to quell those worries by offering two rent relief programs for residents and businesses struggling to keep up. Both programs have begun and will continue until there is no money left.
Both initiatives are being paid for with $2.26 million the city received through the CARES act. A total of $1.5 million will go to residential rent relief while $415,000 will go to businesses in need. The rest of the money will go to other city programs, said Director of Planning and Development Shawn Leininger.
This is the second round for rent relief involving businesses in the city. Lakewood introduced the program in March, but since then qualifications have changed, making more businesses eligible.
“The pandemic is having an adverse impact on our businesses and our residents,” Leininger said. “Our businesses are struggling because of the guidelines put in place as a result of COVID-19 making it harder for revenue generation and residents have either lost their jobs and are unable to work. So you have two different sets of people losing a lot of income because of what’s going on. Any help we can give is good for the city.”
The program started on Aug. 1, making funds available for income-eligible residents, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2020 Income guidelines. For example, a household of three whose adult members’ total income falls below $54,750 is eligible for assistance. Those looking for assistance can apply at onelakewood.com, Leininger said.
For businesses to be eligible, they must be physically located in Lakewood, have no tax delinquencies and employ five or fewer employees, including the owner. The business must also have been started before this year and home businesses are not eligible, according to information provided by the city.
The city is offering up to five months’ rent for businesses and six months’ rent for residents. The money will be paid directly to the landlords. The program will prioritize those facing possible eviction and then handle any other applications. Completing the process from application to payment takes about a week.
About 49 Lakewood businesses and about 250 households qualify for rent relief, according to information provided by the city. Cuyahoga County’s CHN Housing Partners and the Lakewood Community Services Center, two nonprofit organizations specializing in housing needs, will help the city administer the money.
“This pandemic blindsided people,” said Trish Rooney, executive director for the Lakewood Community Services Center. “The further behind more people get, the more difficult it is to catch up. So it keeps spiraling out of control.”
Evictions during the pandemic have taken center stage as a moratorium set in place by the CARES act, which protected those living in government-subsidized housing, expired in July. Research shows that about 713,255 Ohio renters could be in danger of eviction, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s Affordable Housing Learning Exchange.
City officials are eager to help those in need weather the storm.
“Lakewood’s residents are our most important asset,” Mayor Meghan George said in a news release. “Many are struggling to make ends meet. We are still waiting for our state and federal leaders to provide us all with the relief we need, but, in the interim, some federal dollars have reached us and I am pleased to offer this unique grant program to support our residents.”
