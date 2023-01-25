LakewoodAlive will host a space mission theme fundraiser at the Lakewood Masonic Temple on Feb. 25.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 3:15 am
The theme, Loving Lakewood: Out of This World, will give attendees the opportunity to experience the universe. There will be “force field” food, Big Bang beverages and a promise of meteoric fun.
“We encourage people to be in costume,” said LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director Allison Urbanek. “They can dress as their favorite Star Wars characters or in NASA gear.”
Tickets are available online through LakewoodAlive for $75-125.
The annual event has a different theme.
“We always try to make it fun and do something that is slightly unexpected,” said Vice President Julie Warren. “We always take what is considered to be a traditional gala and make it slightly a step above. In the past, we have had collaborations with the Lakewood High School marching band, where they played a ‘half-time show all-star event’ for us. We had drama students come dressed as characters from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ As I said, we always try to do something unexpected and we hope to do the same this year.”
Previous events have raised around $28,000. Warren hopes to match that amount or raise more.
Proceeds are used to support LakewoodAlive programming. There is a small business program and housing program, along with the bigger events such as Spooky Pooch, Light Up Lakewood and Summer Solstice Celebration that will benefit from the Loving Lakewood event.
Warren has been organizing the event since 2014. Previous themes include a “lumberjack bash” “There’s No Place Like Home.” which followed a “Wizard of Oz” concept.
“As a small non-profit, LakewoodAlive is really grateful for events like this,” Urbanek said. “It allows us to support our community. We appreciate the community for attending these events and giving it their all when it comes to participation and enthusiasm.”
Contact this reporter at bglove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797
