Michael Bentley, owner of the financial firm Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James and a longtime LakewoodAlive member, is being awarded the LakewoodAlive’’s 2020 Founders Award. He will be honored at a special ceremony from 7:30-11 p.m. February 22 at the Lakewood Masonic Temple. Other honorees of the evening include community leaders Robert Brill, Heather Rudge, Ryan Sheldon & Brittany Graham, Eric Stephens and Michael Summers. The “Loving Lakewood: All-Stars” gala recognizes the recipients’ “their exemplary service to LakewoodAlive and the Lakewood community.”
“Loving Lakewood: All-Stars” is also LakewoodAlive's winter fundraiser sponsored by Cleveland Property Management Group. Tickets, costing $50 or $100 a person, are available at LakewoodAlive.org/AllStars.
Each member of this honoree group has made an indelible impact on LakewoodAlive and our community:
Michael Bentley – The Founders Award celebrates individuals who exemplify the vision of LakewoodAlive's founding members. During the last four years, Bentley serves as chair of the Development Committee. He regularly recruits coworkers and friends to complete volunteer housing projects on behalf of our Housing Outreach Program, and he sits on our Impact Team, a group focused on creating a social enterprise plan for LakewoodAlive. Ohio CDC Association recently honored Bentely as its 2019 Community Leader of the Year based on his extensive contributions to LakewoodAlive.
Robert Brill – As Market Vice President of Cox Communications, Brill has overseen the development of a partnership between Cox and LakewoodAlive for events such as Light Up Lakewood and the Front Porch Concert Series.
Heather Rudge – Rudge is the founder and owner of HP Group, a historic preservation consulting firm specializing in the successful delivery of federal and state historic tax credits, she lends her knowledge and expertise to LakewoodAlive’s Design Committee. She played an integral role in this committee's effort to establish a historic district along a portion of Detroit Avenue, and she is also involved with LakewoodAlive's Impact Team.
Ryan Sheldon & Brittany Graham – Sheldon and Graham are co-owners of Beat Cycles. Since opening their bicycle shop in 2014, they have advocated for LakewoodAlive, donating eight bikes over the years. Their support has enabled the Meltdown Bike Raffle to evolve into a key component of our Lakewood Summer Meltdown.
Eric Stephens – Stephens is a volunteer with the Housing Outreach Program. Having served as Director of Community Outreach for Lakewood New Life Church, he has helped coordinate numerous LNLC volunteer housing projects with LakewoodAlive, many of which require advanced skill sets in order to refurbish a front porch or replace porch steps. He also serves as Senior Philanthropy Advisor for Baldwin Wallace University.
Michael Summers – Summers served as Mayor of the City of Lakewood from 2011 to 2019, has long been a champion of LakewoodAlive, specifically the Housing Outreach Program whose mission is to ensure all residents live in healthy and safe housing. This support provided for expansion of the Paint Program, support of the Lakewood Pride Fund, assistance to residents with bed bugs and strengthening of a multi-department, public-nonprofit approach to addressing challenging housing issues.
More details regarding Loving Lakewood: All-Stars will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/AllStars.
