The smell of fresh pizza has arrived at Detroit Avenue. Boom’s Pizza opened this Tuesday at the corner of Detroit and Warren Road next to the Melt,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 3:15 am
The smell of fresh pizza has arrived at Detroit Avenue. Boom’s Pizza opened this Tuesday at the corner of Detroit and Warren Road next to the Melt,
Boom’s features an open kitchen, a 44-seat dining room and walk-up counter service. It is a mix of a sit-down restaurant and a pick-up operation. Soft drinks, beer and wine are available.
The shop is opening with 12 employees. They will be running a staff of seven employees at a time. There are 12 signature pizzas available.
“My chef partner and I worked on developing doughs,” said Ben Bebenroth, co-owner of Boom’s Pizza. “I hired a consultant that I worked with at Nestle. We came to the conclusion that this shop was the direction that we wanted to go in.”
One of the first jobs Bebenroth had was making pizzas at Little Caesars Pizza. This led to working at Keep the Change Kitchen Collective (a virtual food fall from Spice Hospitality Group that is now closed). While there, Bebenroth and his co-owner and hef-partner Jonathan Bennett, a chef from Cleveland, would host weekly pizza pop-ups called “Doughball Fridays.” These events led the two to an ideal recipe that Bebenroth describes as a mixture between New York-style and Neapolitan Pizza.
“Pizza is one of the few foods that have such a diverse presentation,” Bennett said. “It really boils down to time, temperature, fermentation, control and consistency. It’ll be exciting to introduce these pizzas to Lakewood. It is a great community of people who are friendly and kind and accepting.”
The shop is named after Bebenroth’s grandfather, whom he gave the nickname “Boom.”
“Lakewood is an awesome community,” Bebenroth said. “They do not tolerate corporate food. There are a lot of independent shops and a lot of food-focused people who value quality. It feels like the most densely populated area between New York City and Chicago.”
Contact this reporter at bglove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.